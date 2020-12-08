Hy’s and Gotham Reveal Holiday Dining Options and Celebratory DIY Cocktail Kits

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners are invited to recreate a celebratory steakhouse dining experience at home this holiday season as Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar and Gotham Steakhouse & Bar introduce a limited-edition lineup of festive multi-course dinners, cocktail party catering packages, chef-prepared take-home meals and premium DIY cocktail kits.

Festive Dinners & Cocktail Party Menus

With timeless steakhouse-style appetizers, tender high-quality steaks and decadent desserts, Hy’s and Gotham’s festive Holiday Dinners make holiday hosting easy this year. For those who are hosting intimate gatherings at home, the restaurants are also offering Cocktail Party catering menus featuring bite-sized appetizers and canapés. All Holiday Dinner menu items and Cocktail Party selections are ready to finish and serve and come with easy-to-follow cooking instructions to ensure perfect preparation.

Hy’s Holiday Menus

– Holiday Dinner ($119.95 per person): this delicious four-course dinner includes Hy’s signature cheese toast, Caesar salad, a choice of New York, Filet or Rib Steak, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach maple-glazed carrots, and a festive cheesecake for dessert. This is available for takeout and delivery via UberEats.

– Cocktail Party (prices vary): bite-sized selections such as chilled jumbo prawns, shaved roast beef sliders, grilled lamb chops, mushroom & goats cheese tarts, Amaretto white chocolate truffles, and more are available to order by the half or full dozen. Cocktail Party items require pre-ordering 24 hours in advance, please call to order.

Gotham Holiday Menus

– Holiday Dinner ($125 per person): a four-course feast beginning with rich and creamy lobster bisque and an organic winter green salad, a choice of New York, Filet or Rib Steak accompanied by fingerling potatoes, cauliflower gratin and candied beets, and a homemade Baba au Rhum (rum-soaked fruit cake) with Chantilly cream. This is available for takeout and delivery via UberEats.

– Cocktail Party (prices vary): decadent canapés and finger food options include a Northern Divine Caviar platter, artisanal cheese board, lobster cocktail, candied salmon crostini, A-5 Wagyu and Prime Beef sliders, dark chocolate black forest truffles and more. Cocktail Party items require pre-ordering 24 hours in advance, please call to order.

Take-Home Meals

Starting December 4, both Hy’s and Gotham will be adding new feature items to their elevated take-out menus. The restaurant’s signature chef-inspired multi-course dinners have been reimagined to provide a premium at-home dining experience at an exceptional price.

– Hy’s Manhattan Steak Dinner ($39.95): signature cheese toast, Caesar salad, 7 oz. New York steak and chocolate bourbon cake.

– Hy’s Meatloaf Dinner ($34.95): tossed green salad, prime beef-and-bacon meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, classic cheesecake.

– Gotham’s Traditional Tortière ($31.75): a classic Quebecois recipe from Gotham chef Jean Claude, this traditional beef and pork meat pie baked in a savoury crust is accompanied by mixed organic greens and a decadent Belgian chocolate brownie.

– Gotham’s Tagliatelle Bolognese ($36.50): garlic toast, Caesar salad, semolina ribbon pasta tossed with slow-cooked prime beef and chorizo sausage Bolognese, and key lime pie for dessert.

DIY Cocktail Kits

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like holiday spirits. Whether you’re adding to your at-home bar cart or looking for a thoughtful gift idea, festively packaged DIY Cocktail Kits from Hy’s and Gotham feature all the top-shelf liquors, mixers, garnishes, glassware and tools required to mix a variety of timeless libations. The cocktail kits are available for takeout, please order online or call restaurants directly.

– Hy’s Cocktail Masters Kit ($195) Hy’s comprehensive Cocktail Masters Kit contains everything you need to recreate five classic cocktails at home – Old Fashioned, Martini, Moscow Mule, Manhattan and Vesper—including five bottles of premium spirits, bitters, citrus fruits bartender accessories, and Hy’s classic cocktail recipe book.

– Gotham’s Sparkling Spirits Celebration Kit ($150) Ideal for an at-home date night or special occasion, Gotham’s effervescent Sparkling Spirits Celebration Kit comes with all the luxurious liquors and ingredients needed to make a round of sophisticated French 75 cocktails. The elegantly packaged gift set includes a miniature bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, Bombay Sapphire gin, fresh lemon and simple syrup, a cocktail shaker and two champagne flutes.

And finally, in the spirit of generosity and giving back to those in need, both Hy’s and Gotham will be donating a portion of the sales from featured holiday desserts to local community programs. Diners will be able to enjoy a selection of sweet treats during the festive season while supporting charitable partners such as Covenant House BC, Vancouver Sun Kids Fund’s Adopt a School initiative, and The Vivian, an accessible housing program for women offered by Raincity Housing.