33 Brewing Experiment Drops New, Luscious ‘Lotus Hazy IPA’

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The first B33r Drop of December is now available in our tasting room, online, and from select stockists across BC. See details on the latest release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…

33B-EXP.003.MKXIX

LOTUS HAZY IPA
6.0% ABV
ORANGE, VANILLA, LUSCIOUS

Colour: Creamsicle
Aroma: Intense navel orange peel, vanilla and dank, resinous hops.
Flavour: Waves of sweet orange flesh, Vanilla pod, coconut flesh and a little piney hop resin

Bursting with orange juice and vanilla aromas, this foeder fermented Hazy IPA tastes fresh, drinks smooth and feels like a New Orleans brass band playing to your taste buds. Say hello to our new friend, the Lotus Hazy IPA. #33acres #b33r

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
33 Brewing Experiment Drops New, Luscious ‘Lotus Hazy IPA’
