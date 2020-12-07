Remembering Old Country Fish & Chips, an East Hastings Fixture for Over 25 Years

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Old Country Fish & Chips was a popular fixture at 6 East Pender Street (aka the Desrosiers Block) from 1916 to 1933, back when the Downtown Eastside was still the beating heart of Vancouver and cheap, seafood-focused restaurants were concentrated in the area. Opened by Bert Love and John Dobson, the restaurant’s slogan was “From the sea to the pan,” even though the posted menu included the meatier likes of pork chops, steak and onions, hamburgers, cold ox tongue, and bangers and mash. In 1923, an order of fish and chips at Old Country cost just 25 cents.