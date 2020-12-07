Community News / The Okanagan

New Online Store Offers Tastes of the Naramata Inn

Portrait

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | Naramata Inn has launched a brand new online store, packed full of gift ideas for the holidays. From innovative culinary-focused gift boxes, to curated wine collections that show off the best of the Okanagan Valley, we have plenty of ideas for even the toughest to buy for. Or pay it forward with a gift card that your loved ones can use towards their own Naramata experience next year. Even better: spend over $500 in total on gift cards in the one transaction, and we’ll give you your own bonus gift card worth 10% of your total.

With a limited number of each gift box available, don’t wait if you see something you like. The line up includes:

Early Bird Box, with breakfast goodies, and a $50 gift card for the Inn;

Peckish Chef Box, with a collection of kitchen gifts with wine and nibbles to keep your guests happy while you make dinner;

Feathered Nest Box, a collection optimized for relaxation;

Cook Like Our Chef Box, bringing together everything a cooking enthusiast needs to prepare and present restaurant quality dishes; and

Inn Real Life Box, which includes goodies to enjoy now, along with an indulgent Inn stay with a private dinner for four guests.

Naramata Inn Wine Director, Emily Walker has curated a collection of 2-, 3-, 6- and 12-bottle wine boxes that are also available in the store (for local pick-up only), which are sure to keep even the most discerning wine lover happy over the holidays. These boxes include some of the Inn’s favourite bottles (many now otherwise sold out) as well as library vintages. There’s even an option to “drink the list” with a dozen bottles from our popular by-the-glass wine list

Purchases can be made at naramatainn.com/store. Orders made by noon on December 17, will arrive in BC destinations by Christmas. Pick ups will accommodate the last minute buyer as long as long as supplies last.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
New Online Store Offers Tastes of the Naramata Inn
Naramata Inn Flips Switch on Holiday Lights, Reveals Festive Dishes and Deals

There are 0 comments

11 Places
Drinker / The Okanagan

11 BC Wines to Sip and Savour This Holiday Season

Our holiday feasts might be different than usual this year, but we think some delicious local wine should help with that...

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

JoieFarm Announces Upgraded Wine Club & Holiday Wine Recommendations

Community News / The Okanagan

Four Festive Wines for the Holiday Season from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Flips Switch on Holiday Lights, Reveals Festive Dishes and Deals

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

This Tequila Bar is Trying to Circumvent Covid-19 Restrictions by Becoming a Church

The change would mean it could reopen to sit-down patrons...er, worshippers...from the same household or bubble.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Bells and Whistles, Anh and Chi, Say Mercy, Maenam and Do Chay

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West Side

‘Grounds For Coffee’ to Launch New, Seasonal Chocolate Snow Buns

Community News

Check Out the Langley Fresh Gift Box and Holiday Giveaways from Tourism Langley

Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go

Community News

Refresh Virtual Market On Now Through December 31st