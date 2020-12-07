New Online Store Offers Tastes of the Naramata Inn

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | Naramata Inn has launched a brand new online store, packed full of gift ideas for the holidays. From innovative culinary-focused gift boxes, to curated wine collections that show off the best of the Okanagan Valley, we have plenty of ideas for even the toughest to buy for. Or pay it forward with a gift card that your loved ones can use towards their own Naramata experience next year. Even better: spend over $500 in total on gift cards in the one transaction, and we’ll give you your own bonus gift card worth 10% of your total.

With a limited number of each gift box available, don’t wait if you see something you like. The line up includes:

– Early Bird Box , with breakfast goodies, and a $50 gift card for the Inn;

– Peckish Chef Box , with a collection of kitchen gifts with wine and nibbles to keep your guests happy while you make dinner;

– Feathered Nest Box , a collection optimized for relaxation;

– Cook Like Our Chef Box , bringing together everything a cooking enthusiast needs to prepare and present restaurant quality dishes; and

– Inn Real Life Box , which includes goodies to enjoy now, along with an indulgent Inn stay with a private dinner for four guests.

Naramata Inn Wine Director, Emily Walker has curated a collection of 2-, 3-, 6- and 12-bottle wine boxes that are also available in the store (for local pick-up only), which are sure to keep even the most discerning wine lover happy over the holidays. These boxes include some of the Inn’s favourite bottles (many now otherwise sold out) as well as library vintages. There’s even an option to “drink the list” with a dozen bottles from our popular by-the-glass wine list

Purchases can be made at naramatainn.com/store. Orders made by noon on December 17, will arrive in BC destinations by Christmas. Pick ups will accommodate the last minute buyer as long as long as supplies last.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.