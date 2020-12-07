Check Out the Langley Fresh Gift Box and Holiday Giveaways from Tourism Langley

THE GOODS FROM TOURISM LANGLEY

Langley, BC | This year, more than ever, it’s important to support local small businesses. With this in mind, Tourism Langley has debuted the Langley Fresh Gift Box, just in time for the holidays. Made for thoughtful gift-giving, the box is filled with a beautifully curated selection of products, all sourced from the Township, including:

BC Buzz Honey – Clover Honey

Cranberries Naturally – Traditional Cranberry Sauce

Elaine Brewer White – Custom Ornament

Fort Langley Candle Company – Hand Poured Candle

The Nations Creations Project – Wooden Coaster and Bookmark

Number 52 Studio + Gallery – Handmade Letterpress Gift Tags

The Preservatory – Fig and Walnut Wine Preserve

Republica Roasters Coffee – Christmas Blend

Tourism Langley – Growler and $10 gift card to a Township of Langley brewery

Tourism Langley – Pair of Tourism Langley Pop-Sockets and wine tote bag.

The cost of each box is $95, with $5 from every box going to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Tourism Langley will donate an additional $5 for every box sold.

Purchase here: tourismlangley.square.site/product/langley-fresh-gift-box/3

Gift Boxes must be ordered online. Pick-up is available at the Tourism Langley office: Unit 220 – 5385 216 Street, Langley.

12 Days of Christmas Giveaways

Beginning today (December 3), Tourism Langley is hosting “12 Days of Christmas Giveaways” on its Instagram page. Each day (through December 14) will feature a prize package comprised of unique gift items from businesses located in the Township. From culinary baskets to spa gift cards, wine, craft beer, floral arrangements, and much more, there’s a lot of Langley to be won.

To enter, simply follow @tourismlangley on Instagram, ‘like’ the giveaway post, and tag a friend who would enjoy a little #LangleyFresh this holiday season.

For complete details, including prize descriptions, please visit tourism-langley.ca/12-days-of-langleyfresh-christmas-giveaways/.