Community News

Check Out the Langley Fresh Gift Box and Holiday Giveaways from Tourism Langley

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM TOURISM LANGLEY

Langley, BC | This year, more than ever, it’s important to support local small businesses. With this in mind, Tourism Langley has debuted the Langley Fresh Gift Box, just in time for the holidays. Made for thoughtful gift-giving, the box is filled with a beautifully curated selection of products, all sourced from the Township, including:

BC Buzz Honey – Clover Honey
Cranberries Naturally – Traditional Cranberry Sauce
Elaine Brewer White – Custom Ornament
Fort Langley Candle Company – Hand Poured Candle
The Nations Creations Project – Wooden Coaster and Bookmark
Number 52 Studio + Gallery – Handmade Letterpress Gift Tags
The Preservatory – Fig and Walnut Wine Preserve
Republica Roasters Coffee – Christmas Blend
Tourism Langley – Growler and $10 gift card to a Township of Langley brewery
Tourism Langley – Pair of Tourism Langley Pop-Sockets and wine tote bag.

The cost of each box is $95, with $5 from every box going to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Tourism Langley will donate an additional $5 for every box sold.

Purchase here: tourismlangley.square.site/product/langley-fresh-gift-box/3

Gift Boxes must be ordered online. Pick-up is available at the Tourism Langley office: Unit 220 – 5385 216 Street, Langley.

12 Days of Christmas Giveaways
Beginning today (December 3), Tourism Langley is hosting “12 Days of Christmas Giveaways” on its Instagram page. Each day (through December 14) will feature a prize package comprised of unique gift items from businesses located in the Township. From culinary baskets to spa gift cards, wine, craft beer, floral arrangements, and much more, there’s a lot of Langley to be won.

To enter, simply follow @tourismlangley on Instagram, ‘like’ the giveaway post, and tag a friend who would enjoy a little #LangleyFresh this holiday season.

For complete details, including prize descriptions, please visit tourism-langley.ca/12-days-of-langleyfresh-christmas-giveaways/.

Tourism Langley
E206 – 20159 88th Ave., Langley, BC | 604-371-1477 | WEBSITE
Check Out the Langley Fresh Gift Box and Holiday Giveaways from Tourism Langley
Fall is the Perfect Time to Explore Langley

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

Heads Up

Chinatown’s Untitled Art Space Set To Launch ‘Dirty Knees’ Exhibition Tonight

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

This Tequila Bar is Trying to Circumvent Covid-19 Restrictions by Becoming a Church

The change would mean it could reopen to sit-down patrons...er, worshippers...from the same household or bubble.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Bells and Whistles, Anh and Chi, Say Mercy, Maenam and Do Chay

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Previous
Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go
Next
On Tone Deaf Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go

Community News

Refresh Virtual Market On Now Through December 31st

Community News

JJ Bean to Celebrate 24 Years With Customer Appreciation Deals, December 14-19

Community News / Gastown

Meaningful Gifts Made Delicious at East Van Roasters