Meaningful Gifts Made Delicious at East Van Roasters

THE GOODS FROM EAST VAN ROASTERS

Vancouver, BC |Supporting local, shopping small and purchasing with purpose has never been more satisfying. East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St., Vancouver) is a one-stop-shop for all of the above wrapped up in a delicious package. New this season, e-gift cards, an online shop, special holiday hours starting Dec. 8 (Tuesday through Saturday, 12–5pm), and delivery partners like Fresh Prep and Legend’s Haul make feel-good-gifting as convenient as it is tasty.

East Van Roasters roasts specialty coffee and makes bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. This social enterprise, provides dignified employment and mentorship to women living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside who are reentering the workforce.

The holiday season is about to get even sweeter with the launch of East Van Roasters’ new signature white and dark chocolate bars: Crème Caramel toasted white chocolate; Fireside white chocolate with blood orange, cardamon and pistachio; Mint Cookie; and Gingerbread Toffee. For the month of December, this beloved chocolate maker is also bringing back festive favourites and award-winning confections including cranberry spruce, Mayan spice and hazelnut caramel truffles. Other highlights include chocolate-covered candied orange peel and a four-piece vegan confection box.

Holiday Bar Trilogy ($22 three-pack or $8 each)

Seasonal chocolate bars, available individually or as a package of three

• Gingerbread Toffee: crunchy toffee in 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate with warm gingerbread spices.

• Fireside: white chocolate with blood orange, cardamon and pistachio.

• Mint Cookies: peppermint-infused 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate with crispy cookie pieces.

Holiday Confection Boxes ($20 eight-piece or $35 16-piece)

Eight-piece includes one of each confection and the 16-piece includes two of each

• Chocolate Caramel: chewy chocolate caramel enrobed in 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate.

• Cranberry Spruce Truffle: spruce tip infused Guatemalan ganache and cranberry pâte de fruit, topped with cranberry sugar (2019 International Chocolate Awards Canadian Chocolatier Competition and World Final silver winner).

• Fruit & Nut Mendiant: a button of 70 per cent Madagascan chocolate topped with a whole almond, pistachio and goldenberry.

• Ginger Mendiant: a 70 per cent Madagascan chocolate disk topped candied ginger.

• Hazelnut Caramel: stone ground hazelnut and almond butter layered with chewy salted caramel (2019 International Chocolate Awards Canadian Chocolatier Competition gold winner).

• Mayan-spiced Truffle: a house blend of spices inspired by the Mayans.

• Single Origin Peruvian Truffle: ganache made with Pangoa Peru chocolate enrobed and crowned with a cacao nib.

• Tonka Bean Coconut Praline: 70 per cent Guatemalan almond coconut praline layered with a tonka- and nutmeg-infused Venezuelan white chocolate ganache and speckled with gold.

Vegan Holiday Box ($20)

A special assortment of quality vegan treats that include: one Ginger Mendiant; one Fruit & Nut Mendiant and two Single-Origin Truffles.

The 2020 holiday collection is available now through Dec. 24 at East Van Roasters and online at eastvanroasters.square.site. Requests for the complete 2020 catalogue and large orders can be made by emailing info@eastvanroasters.com a minimum of two weeks prior to pickup. Additional offerings of support to East Van Roasters and other social enterprises that help fund supportive housing and harm reduction initiatives operated by the PHS Community Services Society can be made at eastvanroasters.com/donate.

About East Van Roasters | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that makes award-winning specialty coffee and bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel at 319 Carrall St., East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community. East Van Roasters is open for takeaway espresso and chocolate drinks and retail items, Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and its products can be purchased online with in-store pickup or shipping options available at squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters. For more information visit: eastvanroasters.com.