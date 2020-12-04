JJ Bean to Celebrate 24 Years With Customer Appreciation Deals, December 14-19

Community News

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Coffee is thanking customers for continued support through its 24th anniversary celebration, December 14th-19th.

– Monday December 14: $1.50 any size French press or filtered drip coffee.

– Tuesday December 15: 50% off baked goods with any coffee or tea purchase.

– Wednesday December 16: $2 traditional drinks and 8oz Americanos.

Thursday December 17-Saturday December 19: 30% bonus on gift card purchases over $20.00. With COVID-19 protocols in place: New cards only will be given (no reloads). Two card maximum per transaction. Email info@jjbeancoffee.com for large orders.

You can enjoy these promos at all JJ Bean locations, in-store only, while supplies last. Please be kind to others during your visit and stay safe during these crazy times by following all government health guidelines.

Founded in East Vancouver in 1996 by John Neate Jr., JJ Bean is a company of coffee lovers on a mission to honour people through amazing coffee, food, spaces, and service. JJ Bean cafés serve terroir-driven seasonal single origin coffees and traditional espresso-forward beverages. Coffee is roasted to order daily at Powell & Victoria and each location makes our food offerings fresh every morning with ingredients from our commissary kitchen. The Neate family has been roasting coffee in Vancouver for four generations.

JJ Bean (Powell Street)
Neighbourhood: Downtown East Side
1904 Powell St. | 604-253-7245 | WEBSITE
