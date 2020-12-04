Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Experience a classic holiday feast at-home this festive season as Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) debuts its exclusive 12 Days of Christmas offerings from December 12 to 23, 2020 and a Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner for pick-up on December 24, 2020.

“Our team has always been inspired by the magic of the holiday season,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “While this season may physically keep some of us apart, there is no stronger bond than the connections we build over a beautiful, delicious meal. Our exquisite European-inspired to-go dinners gives people a way to come together, share, and celebrate with their loved ones, be it in-person or virtually.”

Executive Chef Montgomery Lau’s 12 Days of Christmas take-home heat-and-serve menus were made for two to six people and pays homage to classic Bacchus dishes, including:

Coq au Vin Blanc (from $72 for two) with poached fingerling potatoes with charred leeks, double smoked bacon, braised celery, maitake mushroom; orange glazed carrots with cumin and caraway; and charred Brussel sprouts, wine cured chorizo. Balsamic Glazed Boneless Beef Shank (from $80 for two) with ricotta gnocchi, Brussel sprouts and carrots; butternut squash roasted mushroom with confit garlic, chilies, lemon balsamic; and cauliflower gratin, parmesan cheese, and sauce soubise. Lamb Shanks Kokkinisto (from $88) with herb scented quinoa, confit garlic, charred broccolini; roasted sunchokes and parsnip, lime; and stewed carrots, savoy cabbage, and sweet Walla Walla onions.

12 Days of Christmas menu orders placed 24 hours in advance online via Tock will be available the next day for curbside pick-up at the Wedgewood Hotel (845 Hornby Street).

“Unwind and enjoy the season – let our team take care of the pots and pans this year,” adds Chef Lau. “We are excited to extend a touch of Bacchus to our guests’ homes with these festive feasts. In addition, our Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner is especially steeped in tradition and highlights the beauty of our fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients.”

The Bacchus Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner features turkey marinated in winter herbs and spices and includes roasted turkey breasts, confit turkey leg, sage-scented rye and sourdough stuffing, garlic-whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted yams, Brussels sprouts with artisanal fall root vegetable medley, steamed broccoli and cauliflower and clove-infused cranberry sauce all finished with a rich hand-crafted gravy. Guests end their meal with a serving of Bacchus’ signature house-made Christmas Pudding.

Served family-style, the Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner is designed for two to six people at $79 per person and can be pre-ordered on the Wedgewood Hotel website until December 17, 2020 for curbside pick-up on December 24, 2020.

Additionally, Bacchus invites guests to dine-in Tuesday to Sunday. With COVID-19 precautions in observance, reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at wedgewoodhotel.com/bacchus-restaurant.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.