Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go

Portrait

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Experience a classic holiday feast at-home this festive season as Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) debuts its exclusive 12 Days of Christmas offerings from December 12 to 23, 2020 and a Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner for pick-up on December 24, 2020.

“Our team has always been inspired by the magic of the holiday season,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “While this season may physically keep some of us apart, there is no stronger bond than the connections we build over a beautiful, delicious meal. Our exquisite European-inspired to-go dinners gives people a way to come together, share, and celebrate with their loved ones, be it in-person or virtually.”

Executive Chef Montgomery Lau’s 12 Days of Christmas take-home heat-and-serve menus were made for two to six people and pays homage to classic Bacchus dishes, including:

Coq au Vin Blanc (from $72 for two) with poached fingerling potatoes with charred leeks, double smoked bacon, braised celery, maitake mushroom; orange glazed carrots with cumin and caraway; and charred Brussel sprouts, wine cured chorizo.

Balsamic Glazed Boneless Beef Shank (from $80 for two) with ricotta gnocchi, Brussel sprouts and carrots; butternut squash roasted mushroom with confit garlic, chilies, lemon balsamic; and cauliflower gratin, parmesan cheese, and sauce soubise.

Lamb Shanks Kokkinisto (from $88) with herb scented quinoa, confit garlic, charred broccolini; roasted sunchokes and parsnip, lime; and stewed carrots, savoy cabbage, and sweet Walla Walla onions.

12 Days of Christmas menu orders placed 24 hours in advance online via Tock will be available the next day for curbside pick-up at the Wedgewood Hotel (845 Hornby Street).

“Unwind and enjoy the season – let our team take care of the pots and pans this year,” adds Chef Lau. “We are excited to extend a touch of Bacchus to our guests’ homes with these festive feasts. In addition, our Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner is especially steeped in tradition and highlights the beauty of our fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients.”

The Bacchus Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner features turkey marinated in winter herbs and spices and includes roasted turkey breasts, confit turkey leg, sage-scented rye and sourdough stuffing, garlic-whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted yams, Brussels sprouts with artisanal fall root vegetable medley, steamed broccoli and cauliflower and clove-infused cranberry sauce all finished with a rich hand-crafted gravy. Guests end their meal with a serving of Bacchus’ signature house-made Christmas Pudding.

Served family-style, the Traditional Holiday Turkey Dinner is designed for two to six people at $79 per person and can be pre-ordered on the Wedgewood Hotel website until December 17, 2020 for curbside pick-up on December 24, 2020.

Additionally, Bacchus invites guests to dine-in Tuesday to Sunday. With COVID-19 precautions in observance, reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at wedgewoodhotel.com/bacchus-restaurant.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Bacchus Restaurant Introduces Special Holiday Dinners To-Go
Bacchus Restaurant Launches New Winter Dishes and Reveals Special Holiday Menus

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

This Tequila Bar is Trying to Circumvent Covid-19 Restrictions by Becoming a Church

The change would mean it could reopen to sit-down patrons...er, worshippers...from the same household or bubble.

Tea and Two Slices

On Party People Kicking It and Militarized Cops Defending Budgets With Deadly Force

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr loves Annie and cheers on a bunch of revolutionary orca whales

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Refresh Virtual Market On Now Through December 31st

Community News

JJ Bean to Celebrate 24 Years With Customer Appreciation Deals, December 14-19

Community News / Gastown

Meaningful Gifts Made Delicious at East Van Roasters

Community News / Abbotsford

Field House Brewing Launches ‘FH Holiday Convenience Store’