The Vancouver Farmers Market Has Some Handmade Gift Ideas To Share…

THE GOODS FROM THE VANCOUVER FARMERS MARKETS

Vancouver, BC | Local, handmade gifts come in all shapes and sizes at Vancouver Farmers Markets! From unique statement jewelry to organic flower subscriptions and locally-raised beeswax candles, find something unique from the Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Shop Local Gift Guide.

Soap & Personal Care

Scentimental Creations – Natural products for a healthy body and home! Shop handmade skin care, aromatherapy roll-ons, bath salts and more at scentimentalcreations.com, or shop direct at Riley Park Winter Market on Dec 2nd.

Royal Herbs – Give the gift of comfort, joy and health to all your loved ones with personal wellness gifts from Royal Herbs! Shop a wide selection of soap, aromatherapy oils, herbal tinctures and personal care items at royalherbs.ca

Pûr Soap – All-natural hand crafted soap, holiday gift boxes containing natural soap and other natural skin treats! Order via direct message on Instagram or email for local pick-up.

Jewelry

Ildiko Jewelry – From small bar studs to classic hoops, these 14k goldfill earrings are the perfect everyday essentials and a gift they’ll be sure to love! Shop online here, or pick up direct at Riley Park Winter Market on Nov 28 & Dec 19.

The Magpie’s Nest – Shop handmade silver earrings, coin rings, and other chunky silver pieces at The Magpie’s Nest

Irit Sorokin Design – Beautiful jewelry pieces to gift to yourself or someone special! Shop online at iritsorokindesigns.com

The Gift of Flowers

The Front Yard Flower Co. – Gorgeous bouquet subscriptions from Vancouver’s urban flower farm! Choose from 5 different options.

River & Sea Flowers – Certified organic bouquet subscriptions available for order online at www.riverandseaflowers.com

Other Handmade Gifts

The Hive Printing – Shop a variety of locally inspired, handprinted tea towels and t-shirts at thehiveprinting.square.site or direct at Riley Park Winter Market on Nov 28 & Dec 19.

Matthew Freed Pottery– A wide variety of handmade mugs, platters and other dishes are available at Matthew Freed Pottery, or shop direct at Riley Park Winter Market on Nov 28, Dec 5, 12, & 19

Petkov Kiwi Growers – These kiwi fruit farmers are selling a selection of handmade felt ornaments for decorating your tree, along with an assortment of holiday themed jam at Riley Park Winter Market on December 12 & 19.

Jane’s Honey Bees – Find a variety of bee products, including beeswax hand poured beeswax candles in an assortment of sizes at Jane’s Honey Bees or pick up direct at Riley Park on Nov 28, Dec 5, Dec 12 & 19.

Von Hardenberg Candles – Shop their new online store for a wide selection of beeswax candles in various shapes and sizes here

You can shop the vendors on select winter market dates, through VFM Online Orders and/or by contacting them directly. Find out all of the details on the Vancouver Farmers Market website.