Provence Puts the ‘Happy’ in Happy Holidays With Happy Hour Specials

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | With two heated patios and a properly distanced interior to welcome guests, Yaletown’s Provence Marinaside is pleased to re-introduce Happy Hours every day from 3-5 p.m. Many will fondly recall Tappy Hour at Provence’s sister restaurant TWB-The Wine Bar which boasted one of the largest menus of wines-by-the-glass, more than 40 of which were on tap.

With the pandemic, Provence has had to scale down its offerings and TWB remains temporarily closed. However Provence has now incorporated some TWB favourites into its new Happy Hour Menu. You’ll find the popular sparkler Montelvini Prosecco for only $6 a glass; same price ($6) for a French Rosé, Mauresque cocktail or Pale Ale. The featured Clos du Soleil Pinot Blanc and Morraine Estate Winery Mountain Meritage are each priced at $7.

The Happy Hour Menu offers six different small bite plate specials – all value-priced at only $7. They range from perennial TWB favourites Crispy Calamari and Brown Butter Popcorn to French Cinq à Sept standbys Saucisson Sec and Escargot Provençal. Three Fresh Oysters (with pear vinegar mignonette) and Garlic Parsley Meatballs round out the small bite specials available during Happy Hour.

Of course you can always opt to mix and match with regular-priced beverage off Provence’s Wine Menu paired with a small bite plate or two from the Happy Hour Menu, or indulge in one of the Happy Hour drink specials and choose one of the larger appetizers from Provence’s Main Menu. For instance the Crab and Shrimp Cakes with mixed green salad, piquillo pepper and espelette mayonnaise ($17) would go nicely with a glass of Montelvini Prosecco.

Regardless of whether you choose to mix and match from the two menus or stick strictly to the Happy Hour specials, you can’t go wrong with a festive sip and nibble this holiday season at Provence Marinaside.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.