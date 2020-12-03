Community News / Yaletown

Provence Puts the ‘Happy’ in Happy Holidays With Happy Hour Specials

Portrait

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | With two heated patios and a properly distanced interior to welcome guests, Yaletown’s Provence Marinaside is pleased to re-introduce Happy Hours every day from 3-5 p.m. Many will fondly recall Tappy Hour at Provence’s sister restaurant TWB-The Wine Bar which boasted one of the largest menus of wines-by-the-glass, more than 40 of which were on tap.

With the pandemic, Provence has had to scale down its offerings and TWB remains temporarily closed. However Provence has now incorporated some TWB favourites into its new Happy Hour Menu. You’ll find the popular sparkler Montelvini Prosecco for only $6 a glass; same price ($6) for a French Rosé, Mauresque cocktail or Pale Ale. The featured Clos du Soleil Pinot Blanc and Morraine Estate Winery Mountain Meritage are each priced at $7.

The Happy Hour Menu offers six different small bite plate specials – all value-priced at only $7. They range from perennial TWB favourites Crispy Calamari and Brown Butter Popcorn to French Cinq à Sept standbys Saucisson Sec and Escargot Provençal. Three Fresh Oysters (with pear vinegar mignonette) and Garlic Parsley Meatballs round out the small bite specials available during Happy Hour.

Of course you can always opt to mix and match with regular-priced beverage off Provence’s Wine Menu paired with a small bite plate or two from the Happy Hour Menu, or indulge in one of the Happy Hour drink specials and choose one of the larger appetizers from Provence’s Main Menu. For instance the Crab and Shrimp Cakes with mixed green salad, piquillo pepper and espelette mayonnaise ($17) would go nicely with a glass of Montelvini Prosecco.

Regardless of whether you choose to mix and match from the two menus or stick strictly to the Happy Hour specials, you can’t go wrong with a festive sip and nibble this holiday season at Provence Marinaside.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily.  If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
Provence Puts the ‘Happy’ in Happy Holidays With Happy Hour Specials
Provence Marinaside’s December Wine Menu to Feature Rare Mission Hill ‘Oculus’

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

Remembering the Elegant Weirdness of Yaletown’s Long-Shuttered Elixir Bistro

The first (and very likely last) Vancouver restaurant to ever screen a live feed of its dining room above its washroom urinals.

Popular

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

Intelligence Briefs

On Who’s Allowed to Dine Out Together and Home Cooks Suffering From Culinary Burnout

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds a pile of donuts and a veteran food writer feeling bummed out.

Foreign Intelligence Briefs

This Tequila Bar is Trying to Circumvent Covid-19 Restrictions by Becoming a Church

The change would mean it could reopen to sit-down patrons...er, worshippers...from the same household or bubble.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Dosanko, Pepino’s, Fanny Bay, Mackenzie Room and Fable Diner

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Café Medina Offers Festive Brunch Take-Home Kits, Holiday Gift Boxes

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Kafka’s Coffee Launches Brew-at-Home Kits and New Cookie Boxes for the Holidays

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Cadeaux Bakery Reveals Decadently Festive ‘Bûche de Noël’ Collection

Community News / Downtown

CinCin Reveals $30 Prix Fixe Menu in Celebration of 30th Anniversary (Launches Today)