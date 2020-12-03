Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Crafts New Hand Sanitizer to Benefit BC Hospitality Foundation

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits’ Benevolent charity program is switching gears this month from cocktails to hand sanitizer and donating $1 from every 1L bottle of hand sanitizer sold to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF). Odd Society is encouraging shoppers to buy these to refill personal use bottles and consider them for stocking-stuffers, and asking businesses, retailers, organizations and corporate offices to purchase these bottles to further support hospitality workers. Odd Society Spirits hand sanitizer is pleasantly scented with gin botanicals, easy on the hands, follows World Health Organization guidelines and is 80% ethyl alcohol by volume and contains water, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. Odd Society’s 1L bottle is priced at $14 and is available for purchase at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) Thursday through Saturday and online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com, and at select winter farmers markets. The empty 1L bottles were generously donated to us by Happy Planet Foods Inc.

The BCHF is a charity that supports hospitality workers facing financial crisis due to a health condition. These are the people who work in your favourite restaurants, wineries, breweries, bars, and hotels. Often with limited access to benefits or financial aid, our beneficiaries have nowhere else to turn if a health condition arises. Your support has a meaningful impact by getting them back on their feet again. We also award over 20 scholarships annually supporting the hospitality industry’s future leaders. Learn more at ?bchospitalityfoundation.com.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. craft-certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Open Thursday through Sunday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits Partners With Four Neighbouring Breweries to Make Unique Whiskies

