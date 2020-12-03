Field House Brewing Launches ‘FH Holiday Convenience Store’

The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | Introducing the ‘FH Holiday Convenience Store’! With Christmas just around the corner and a fresh batch of new FH Merch dropping in our Tasting Rooms we wanted to make it easy and ‘convenient’ to pop in to grab some gifts and holiday treats for your friends and family.

With Public Health Measures in mind, we’re re-jigging our EAST ABBY tasting room as a ‘Convenience Store’ so you can pop-in and grab some Field House goodies for your loved ones (or in case you want to treat yo self this holiday season). This means we’re changing up our hours starting Dec 1st for the holiday season:

TUES/WED/THURS:

Open 10 am-2 pm FH x HOLIDAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Open 3 pm-10 pm REGULAR TASTING ROOM SERVICE (aka Good Beers. Good times)

FRI/SAT/SUN:

Noon-10 pm REGULAR TASTING ROOM SERVICE

MONDAYS:

Closed for Service, stay tuned for an update on what Mondays will look like this December!

We’re excited to make it EASY + CONVENIENT to shop and support local.