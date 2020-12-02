Community News / Railtown Japantown

Cadeaux Bakery Reveals Decadently Festive ‘Bûche de Noël’ Collection

Vancouver, BC | We are also offering Bûche de Noël by pre-order from December 5th to the 24th. The flavours are listed below. A limited supply of Bûche de Noël will be available to walk-in customers starting December 16th. Prices, details and order forms can be found here.

Caramela(la, lalalala)
Vanilla Sponge rolled with Caramel Mousse & Dulce de Leche, finished in Caramel Swiss Meringue Buttercream and Caramelized White Chocolate Bark

Cocoa RubyBerry
Cocoa Sponge rolled with Raspberry Ruby Chocolate Mousse, finished in Chocolate Swiss Meringue Buttercream, Chocolate Glaze, Cocoa Pate Sucree and Macarons

Orange you glad it’s Gingerbread
Gingerbread Sponge rolled with Spiced Caramelized White Chocolate Mousse, Gingerbread Crumble & Orange Marmalade, Finished in Orange Cream Cheese Icing & Gingerbread

Cadeaux Bakery
Neighbourhood: Gastown
172 Powell St. | 604-608-8889 | WEBSITE
