Tacofino Announces Next Edition of ‘Shift Change’ to Take Place on December 8th

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino will host the second edition of its complimentary online ‘Speakers for Change’ series, coined Shift Change, dedicated to help improve the quality of life for those in the hospitality and foodservice industry, next Tuesday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. PST.

The latest Speakers for Change edition will surround the subject of ‘Queer Competency for the Hospitality Industry’ and features keynote speakers Rana Nu (She/Her/Hers) and Han Hugessen (They/Them) of local non-profit organization QMUNITY, which works to improve the lives of queer, trans and Two-Spirited individuals. Nu is an Education and Training Specialist with the organization, while Hugessen, who identifies as non-binary and has service industry experience, is the Specialist of Youth Programming at QMUNITY.

Further details on the next edition of Shift Change’s Speakers for Change series will be announced in the coming weeks.

HOW TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION | Complimentary tickets to take part in Shift Change’s Speakers for Change events may be reserved online at shiftchangenow.com.

To learn more about Shift Change or sign up for a newsletter, go to shiftchangenow.com, become a fan of /shiftchangeNOW on Facebook or follow @shiftchangeNOW on Instagram.

ABOUT SHIFT CHANGE | An industry initiative spearheaded by the team at Tacofino, Shift Change aims to encourage meaningful dialogue about issues prevalent in the hospitality industry like race, gender, mental health and substance dependency and find meaningful and lasting solutions. A series of one-hour Zoom sessions are held monthly and involve local Vancouver community leaders who seek to inspire positive, sustainable change for a range of hospitality professionals who work in restaurants, bars, hotels in BC and abroad by highlighting the opportunities that exist to seek out help, find solace and promote a greater sense of community and support within the industry. The sessions are free of charge for participants to make it accessible for all, and Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria and a legion of loyal fans.

Tacofino
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2327 E Hastings St. | 604-253-8226 | WEBSITE
Tacofino’s ‘Shift Change’ Initiative to Host Series of Online Discussions Starting November 17th

