Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches New Crab Dinners, Bentos and More for Festive Season

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | For the month of December, experience the warmth of traditional Southeast Asian hospitality with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s new holiday offerings. Chef and co-owner Justin Cheung has created a special Crab Feast Series for the home, reminiscent of his childhood, featuring a different flavour each week. The Cambie Village eatery is also launching a brand new Holiday Sando and Malaysian-style Nasi Lemak bentos for dine-in and take-out.

“This is our first holiday season, and we wanted to give people something unique to try and enjoy during these different times,” says Cheung. “How were we going to do our version of ‘home for the holidays’? Crab is a quintessential seafood staple in my family, and we often feast on it together. My mom and uncle used to make it for us all the time! It’s fun, interactive, and really gets conversation going. From our family to our guests, we hope they enjoy.”

Each dinner set is paired with golden buns and a variety of Potluck Hawker fixings, such as caramelized brussel sprouts, winter vegetable “gado gado”, seafood nasi goreng, and Potluck’s signature char kway teow. Available only for take-out at 5 p.m. each day, people can pre-order on Potluck’s website. The Potluck Crab Feast Series ($150, serves two to four) feature:

December 7 and 8 – Salted Egg Yolk Butter, a signature Potluck flavour combination of creamy and umami salted duck egg yolks in garlicky butter with curry leaves and savory cereal crumbs December 12 and 13 – Creamy White Pepper & Uni with local red sea urchin paste and rounded off with evaporated milk December 19 and 20 – Chili Crab, cooked with seafood stock, tomato and chili and thickened with egg

Back by popular demand, the Potluck Surf and Turf Feast with Singaporean Black Pepper and Whole Fried Coconut Chicken ($200 for four to six people) is available for pre-orders only for pick-up on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

In addition to the feasts, Potluck is releasing a new holiday sando, the Chilly Krabby Patty “Chili Crab Dip,” available only at dinner time from Wednesday to Sunday in December. The sandwich is loaded with a quarter pound of fresh B.C. Dungeness Crab on a buttery and squishy Fife Bakery bun, and served with chili crab gravy for dipping.

For guests looking to treat staff, friends, and family, Potluck’s Nasi Lemak Bentos are available for pick-up with a pre-order in larger quantities. Nasi Lemak is known as the national dish of Malaysia and centres around fragrant coconut rice with house-made caramelized shallot sambal, roasted peanut, ikan bilis (fried baby anchovy), cucumber, boiled egg and kerupuk (indonesian style cracker). Protein options include Popcorn Salted Egg Yolk Chicken, Green Curry Prawns, and Vegan Sambal Eggplant.

The eatery continues to offer its popular à la carte menu items for dine-in and take-out during lunch and dinner. Gift cards are also available.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.