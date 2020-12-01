Heritage Asian Eatery Debuts New Holiday Feast Kits

The GOODS from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver comfort-food favourite Heritage Asian Eatery is introducing their new Heritage Holiday Feast available for pickup and limited delivery throughout December beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, December 1.

Featuring a generous array of creative Asian fare including Heritage Chicken, BBQ Pork, Truffle Siu Mai, Gai Lan, Crystal Scallop and Pea Tip Dumplings and more, each ready-to-eat package provides more than enough food to feed between two to six hungry adults with leftovers to spare. Guests are also able to add on additional dim-sum options by request.

HERITAGE ASIAN EATERY HOLIDAY FEAST KITS

Available for 24-hour pre-order for pickup

Guests can call the restaurant to enquire about direct delivery

Heritage Holiday Feast for Two to Four

$69 per package plus tax

Heritage Chicken

BBQ Pork

Truffle Siu Mai (4)

Crystal Scallop and Pea Tip Dumplings (4)

Eggplant

Gai Lan

Black Sesame Balls (4)

Ginger Scallion Sauce (6 oz)

Heritage Holiday Feast for Four to Six

$139 per package plus tax

Two Courses of Peking Duck

(served with crepes and baos)

Heritage Chicken

BBQ Pork

Truffle Siu Mai (4)

Crystal Scallop and Pea Tip Dumplings (4)

Eggplant

Gai Lan

Black Sesame Balls (4)

Radish Cake with XO Sauce

Rice (4 portions)

Ginger Scallion Sauce (6 oz)

HOW TO ORDER | Heritage’s Holiday Feasts feed between two to six hungry adults and are available for pickup at Heritage’s Broadway location (382 West Broadway) and for limited delivery with 24-hour advanced notice at eatheritage.ca/online-ordering or by calling the restaurant at 604-559-6058. Guests are also able to add extra dim-sum dishes for an additional charge.

For more information about Heritage Asian Eatery, go to eatheritage.ca, become a fan of /eatheritage on Facebook and follow @eatheritagenow on Twitter and @eatheritage on Instagram. Both Heritage locations are also available to be booked for private events on evenings and weekends. For information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 778-737-1108 or email info@eatheritage.ca.

ABOUT HERITAGE ASIAN EATERY | Originally launched in the heart of Vancouver’s Financial District at 1108 West Pender St. in 2016 with a second location that opened at 382 West Broadway in Mount Pleasant 2019, Heritage Asian Eatery is a casual, creative restaurant that features a blend of Far East flavours created with locally sourced ingredients and modern, playful techniques. Heritage Asian Eatery offers an original take on Asian comfort foods and a fun and honest dining experience for sit-down, take-out and delivery service available seven days a week from both locations.