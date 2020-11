The View From Your Window #243

We love posting the photographs that reveal the views from our reader’s windows. Whether it’s a back alley in the Fall or a sandy beach in high Summer, we’re always interested in seeing what you see from your windows at home or work or through the windshield. Browse the full collection.

Submitted by J.R. | “Parked and waiting on Granville Island” | 11:30am

Email us a recent photograph of your view with the estimated time and place to andrew scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll add it to our growing collection. Cell phone shots are fine if they are at least 1600px wide.