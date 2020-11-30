Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Reveals Fall Roasts and Holiday Feasts to Take Home

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | This holiday season, give yourself a break and let Hawksworth do the dinner honours with our gourmet Holiday Turkey Dinner To-Go or Fall Roast Dinners.

Our delicious turkey roulade is expertly prepared from succulent turkey meat rolled with dark meat, and served with a sumptuous array of seasonal sides, including traditional pork stuffing, roasted vegetables, buttered pomme purée, house-made buttermilk biscuits as well as pan gravy and spiced cranberry sauce. Begin with the earthy fall flavours of kale, pomegranate, orange, and pecan salad and finish with a dark chocolate fondant cake. To-Go Holiday Turkey Dinners are designed for parties of six ($440 per package) and offered in easy and convenient recyclable packaging. Limited quantities are available per day. Place your order by December 11th at 5PM. Pick-up dates are December 21-26 at Hawksworth Restaurant.

If you’re planning outside of the Christmas week, we’ve also got you covered from now until the end of December with our succulent Fall Roast Dinners. Choose from the savoury porchetta package ($400, 6 portions) featuring porchetta with chestnut, roasted apple, celery, pork jus or the juicy ribeye package ($568, 6 portions) featuring prime rib with Brussels sprouts, sauteéd mushrooms, pickled cranberries, red wine jus. Both packages include a nourishing kale & quinoa salad with roasted squash and a champagne vinaigrette to start and a decadent dark chocolate fondant with burned orange compote and hazelnut to finish.

Call Natalie at 604.605.3325 ext. 107 or order online. We require 72 hours’ notice for order cancellations.

Happy Holidays!

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Hawksworth Reveals Fall Roasts and Holiday Feasts to Take Home
Enjoy Fall Roasts Now and Through the Holidays with ‘Hawksworth at Home’ Dinner Packages

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Dosanko, Pepino’s, Fanny Bay, Mackenzie Room and Fable Diner

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence to Bring Back Celebrated ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinners This Winter

Heads Up

Toque Craft Fair Returns as Vibrant Online Marketplace for Art, Craft, Design

While there’s no gathering together this year, shopping at Toque is still a great way to support local artists and the Western Front.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar Reveal Winter Menus, Holidays Specials for Dine-In and Take-Out

3 Places
Community News / Burnaby

Bring Mon Paris Pâtisserie Home for the Holidays

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Como Taperia Takes its Popular Market Online and Launches ‘Como en Casa’

Community News / Commercial Drive

Havana’s Nochebuena Feast to Bring Comfort and Warmth to Christmas Eve