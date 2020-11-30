Hawksworth Reveals Fall Roasts and Holiday Feasts to Take Home

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | This holiday season, give yourself a break and let Hawksworth do the dinner honours with our gourmet Holiday Turkey Dinner To-Go or Fall Roast Dinners.

Our delicious turkey roulade is expertly prepared from succulent turkey meat rolled with dark meat, and served with a sumptuous array of seasonal sides, including traditional pork stuffing, roasted vegetables, buttered pomme purée, house-made buttermilk biscuits as well as pan gravy and spiced cranberry sauce. Begin with the earthy fall flavours of kale, pomegranate, orange, and pecan salad and finish with a dark chocolate fondant cake. To-Go Holiday Turkey Dinners are designed for parties of six ($440 per package) and offered in easy and convenient recyclable packaging. Limited quantities are available per day. Place your order by December 11th at 5PM. Pick-up dates are December 21-26 at Hawksworth Restaurant.

If you’re planning outside of the Christmas week, we’ve also got you covered from now until the end of December with our succulent Fall Roast Dinners. Choose from the savoury porchetta package ($400, 6 portions) featuring porchetta with chestnut, roasted apple, celery, pork jus or the juicy ribeye package ($568, 6 portions) featuring prime rib with Brussels sprouts, sauteéd mushrooms, pickled cranberries, red wine jus. Both packages include a nourishing kale & quinoa salad with roasted squash and a champagne vinaigrette to start and a decadent dark chocolate fondant with burned orange compote and hazelnut to finish.

Call Natalie at 604.605.3325 ext. 107 or order online. We require 72 hours’ notice for order cancellations.

Happy Holidays!