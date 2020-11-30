Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Seeks Operations Coordinator

Portrait

Photo by Mavreen David Photography

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | In this key role, the Operations Coordinator will be responsible for administrative support of the executive director and management team and supporting the effective and smooth running of Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society. By coordinating our overall operations this collaborative role helps Fresh Roots grow and expand our impact. This is a position for someone who loves the details in life and has a natural tendency towards systems and organizing. You are hyper-organized, curious, reliable, versatile, enjoy problem-solving and team interaction.

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION (CLOSING DATE DEC. 5TH, 2020) | APPLY HERE

We will be conducting interviews as applications come in, please don’t wait to submit.

Photo by Mavreen David Photography

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC |

