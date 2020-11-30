Community News / Downtown

Embrace the Warmth of the Holiday Season With the Latest Offerings From Bel Café

The GOODS from Bel Cafe

Vancouver, BC | As temperatures drop and bright lights illuminate the city, visit Bel Café for warming beverages, sweet treats and sumptuous sandwiches to help celebrate the holiday spirit.

“This year, more than ever, we are looking to bring our guests small and thoughtful ways to experience the holiday season,” says Scott Garrett, Hawksworth Restaurant Group Director of Operations. “Our latest Bel Café treats are available for dine-in, but also for take-out and delivery to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.”

Bel Café’s drink features include a trio of seasonal treats: the uplifting Peppermint Vanilla Latte ($6), as well as both a decadent Gingerbread Mocha ($6) and Gingerbread Hot Chocolate ($6). Seasonal cookie offerings pair perfectly with coffee or festive drinks: including a spiced Glazed Gingerbread Cookie ($2.75) and addicting Vanilla Shortbread ($1.25 each or $10 for a box of 8 – because you can never have just one!). Savoury specials include: the holiday Turkey Cranberry Sandwich ($11) with shaved Brussels sprouts, remoulade, grana padano and cranberry sauce, and the sumptuous Roasted Vegetable Sandwich ($10) made with a hearty roasted squash, sliced granny smith apples, spiced pumpkin seeds and finished with creamy brie.

New for the season and perfect for holiday gifting are festive Holiday Gift Baskets ($129 – valued at over $200) from Hawksworth Restaurant Group, featuring an assortment of Owner & Chef David Hawksworth’s favourite items from Hawksworth Restaurant, Nightingale and Bel Café. Bel Café selections include the ever-popular Housemade Granola, delicious Hot Chocolate Mix with Mini Cinnamon Marshmallows and tempting Soft Gingerbread Cookies.

Bel Café continues to offer incredible Daily Deals at both locations, with an enticing variety of options available every day of the week including signature tomato soup and grilled cheese combo for only $10 on Wednesdays and two-for-one pastries on Thursday.

Both Bel Café locations are open for dine-in, with take-out and delivery options available. Place your order on Ritual to avoid the wait and collect Loyalty points at the same time or via DoorDash for delivery.

Holiday Hours
Bel Café Downtown: Closed from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021
Bel Café Kitsilano: Closed from December 24-26, 2020 and December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021

Bel Café
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia Street | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Embrace the Warmth of the Holiday Season With the Latest Offerings From Bel Café
Celebrate the Flavours of Fall With Bel Café’s Decadent New Offerings
Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
Embrace the Warmth of the Holiday Season With the Latest Offerings From Bel Café
Celebrate the Flavours of Fall With Bel Café’s Decadent New Offerings

