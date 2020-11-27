St. Lawrence to Bring Back Celebrated ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinners This Winter

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | One of Canada’s most beloved restaurants adds a new spin to the sold-out dinner series that captivated guests earlier this year when St. Lawrence features an exclusive Table d’Hôte ‘Cabane à Sucre’ menu for dine-in and take-home service from January 15 to February 28, 2021.

Rooted in time-honoured tradition and close to the heart of Chef/Owner J-C Poirier, the Cabane à Sucre dinners allow the award-winning chef to pay homage to his Québécois heritage and an annual tradition in la belle province when families flock to old-growth maple forests to enjoy rustic, homespun habitant meals at the ‘Sugar Shacks’ (a.k.a. Cabanes à Sucre) where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup.

Originally presented as an exclusive series of dine-in-only culinary adventures at St. Lawrence this past January, the new menu allows guests to experience the complete Cabane à Sucre experience either in the restaurant for $69 per person plus tax or the comfort of their own homes for $49 per person plus tax. Reservations for the dine-in and take-home menus will be released online at stlawrencerestaurant.com today, Friday, November 27 at 4pm PST.

The reimagined series sees a delicious new array of dishes added to the menu, including: Profitérole de Mousse de Foie de Canard, Sucre d’Érable & Salade de Pommes; Crêpes aux Champignons et Jambon avec Sauce Mornay; Vol-au-Vent de Fruits de Mer & Sauce Diplomate; and Baba au Sortilège; in addition to others and optional add-ons.

ST. LAWRENCE ‘CABANE À SUCRE’ TABLE D’HÔTE MENU

Wednesdays through Sundays | January 15 to February 28, 2021

Dine-In $69 plus tax | Take-out $49 plus tax

HORS D’OEUVRES

Oreille de Crisse $10

fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices

Croquette de Fromage $10

cheese croquettes

Saucisse à l’Érable en Pâte Feuilletée $12

maple sausage roll in puff pastry with maple mustard

Terrine de Faisan, Abricot et Foie Gras $12

pheasant terrine with apricot, foie gras and grilled bread

POUR COMMENCER

Choice of one:

Soupe aux Pois, Bacon & Copeaux de Foie Gras

split pea soup with smoked bacon & shaved foie gras

Truite Mariné à l’Érable et Au Gin du Quebec, Blinis au Sarrasin

cured trout with maple & Quebec gin with blinis & truffle crème fraîche

Profitérole de Mousse de Foie de Canard, Sucre d’Érable & Salade de Pommes

choux puff stuffed with duck liver mousse, maple sugar & apple-celeriac salad

Crêpes aux Champignons et Jambon avec Sauce Mornay

crêpes with mushrooms, ham & Mornay sauce

LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX

Choice of one:

Tourtière de Cerf STL

venison tourtière, vegetable ketchup, pickles & red wine sauce

Ragoût de Boulettes, Longe de Porc, Pomme Châteaux & Pickles

roasted pork loin with meatballs stew, boiled potatoes & pickles

Confit de Canard, Chou Farci à la Saucisse à l’Ail & Fèves a l’Érable

duck confit with cabbage stuffed with garlic sausage & baked beans

Vol-au-Vent de Fruits de Mer & Sauce Diplomate

vol-au-vent with maple-marinated salmon, mussels & Diplomat sauce

DESSERTS

Choice of one:

Un Fromage du Québec, Brioche & Confiture de Fruit

one cheese from Quebec with brioche & jam

*Available for dine-in only

Tarte au Sucre & Vanilla Ice Cream

traditional sugar Pie & vanilla ice cream

*crème Chantilly served with take-out orders

Mille-Feuille à l’Érable

maple mille-feuille

Baba au Sortilège

vanilla cake with maple liqueur, apples & crème Chantilly

TICKETS TO CABANE À SUCRE SERVICES

Tickets to St. Lawrence’s Cabane à Sucre services taking place Friday, January 15 through Sunday, February 28, 2021 will be available for $69 (dine-in) or $49 (take-home) beginning this Friday, November 27 at 4pm PST at stlawrencerestaurant.com. As St. Lawrence prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the menu may be subject to slight changes.

TARTE AU SUCRE AVAILABLE IN TAKE-HOME FORMAT

One of the centrepieces of the Cabane à Sucre services — St. Lawrence’s take on the traditional Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie) — will soon be available to enjoy at home in both ready-to-eat and ready-to-bake formats for $35 per 9” pie beginning this Friday, November 27. Limited quantities are available each week for pickup at the restaurant on Fridays beginning at 3 p.m. and can be ordered at stlawrencerestaurant.com.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.