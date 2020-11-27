Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence to Bring Back Celebrated ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinners This Winter

Portrait

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | One of Canada’s most beloved restaurants adds a new spin to the sold-out dinner series that captivated guests earlier this year when St. Lawrence features an exclusive Table d’Hôte ‘Cabane à Sucre’ menu for dine-in and take-home service from January 15 to February 28, 2021.

Rooted in time-honoured tradition and close to the heart of Chef/Owner J-C Poirier, the Cabane à Sucre dinners allow the award-winning chef to pay homage to his Québécois heritage and an annual tradition in la belle province when families flock to old-growth maple forests to enjoy rustic, homespun habitant meals at the ‘Sugar Shacks’ (a.k.a. Cabanes à Sucre) where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup.

Originally presented as an exclusive series of dine-in-only culinary adventures at St. Lawrence this past January, the new menu allows guests to experience the complete Cabane à Sucre experience either in the restaurant for $69 per person plus tax or the comfort of their own homes for $49 per person plus tax. Reservations for the dine-in and take-home menus will be released online at stlawrencerestaurant.com today, Friday, November 27 at 4pm PST.

The reimagined series sees a delicious new array of dishes added to the menu, including: Profitérole de Mousse de Foie de Canard, Sucre d’Érable & Salade de Pommes; Crêpes aux Champignons et Jambon avec Sauce Mornay; Vol-au-Vent de Fruits de Mer & Sauce Diplomate; and Baba au Sortilège; in addition to others and optional add-ons.

ST. LAWRENCE ‘CABANE À SUCRE’ TABLE D’HÔTE MENU
Wednesdays through Sundays | January 15 to February 28, 2021
Dine-In $69 plus tax | Take-out $49 plus tax

HORS D’OEUVRES

Oreille de Crisse $10
fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices

Croquette de Fromage $10
cheese croquettes

Saucisse à l’Érable en Pâte Feuilletée $12
maple sausage roll in puff pastry with maple mustard

Terrine de Faisan, Abricot et Foie Gras $12
pheasant terrine with apricot, foie gras and grilled bread

POUR COMMENCER
Choice of one:

Soupe aux Pois, Bacon & Copeaux de Foie Gras
split pea soup with smoked bacon & shaved foie gras

Truite Mariné à l’Érable et Au Gin du Quebec, Blinis au Sarrasin
cured trout with maple & Quebec gin with blinis & truffle crème fraîche

Profitérole de Mousse de Foie de Canard, Sucre d’Érable & Salade de Pommes
choux puff stuffed with duck liver mousse, maple sugar & apple-celeriac salad

Crêpes aux Champignons et Jambon avec Sauce Mornay
crêpes with mushrooms, ham & Mornay sauce

LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX
Choice of one:

Tourtière de Cerf STL
venison tourtière, vegetable ketchup, pickles & red wine sauce

Ragoût de Boulettes, Longe de Porc, Pomme Châteaux & Pickles
roasted pork loin with meatballs stew, boiled potatoes & pickles

Confit de Canard, Chou Farci à la Saucisse à l’Ail & Fèves a l’Érable
duck confit with cabbage stuffed with garlic sausage & baked beans

Vol-au-Vent de Fruits de Mer & Sauce Diplomate
vol-au-vent with maple-marinated salmon, mussels & Diplomat sauce

DESSERTS
Choice of one:

Un Fromage du Québec, Brioche & Confiture de Fruit
one cheese from Quebec with brioche & jam
*Available for dine-in only

Tarte au Sucre & Vanilla Ice Cream
traditional sugar Pie & vanilla ice cream
*crème Chantilly served with take-out orders

Mille-Feuille à l’Érable
maple mille-feuille

Baba au Sortilège
vanilla cake with maple liqueur, apples & crème Chantilly

TICKETS TO CABANE À SUCRE SERVICES
Tickets to St. Lawrence’s Cabane à Sucre services taking place Friday, January 15 through Sunday, February 28, 2021 will be available for $69 (dine-in) or $49 (take-home) beginning this Friday, November 27 at 4pm PST at stlawrencerestaurant.com. As St. Lawrence prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the menu may be subject to slight changes.

TARTE AU SUCRE AVAILABLE IN TAKE-HOME FORMAT
One of the centrepieces of the Cabane à Sucre services — St. Lawrence’s take on the traditional Tarte au Sucre (Sugar Pie) — will soon be available to enjoy at home in both ready-to-eat and ready-to-bake formats for $35 per 9” pie beginning this Friday, November 27. Limited quantities are available each week for pickup at the restaurant on Fridays beginning at 3 p.m. and can be ordered at stlawrencerestaurant.com.

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence to Bring Back Celebrated ‘Cabane à Sucre’ Dinners This Winter
St. Lawrence Opens November Reservations, Reveals New Seasonal Dishes

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With Cody Dodds of Powell Street’s Mackenzie Room

This week we put our Picking Grapes questions to the Wine Director at one of Vancouver's best restaurants.

Popular

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Tea and Two Slices

On Giving the Police All the Money and Spitting on Service Industry Employees

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds flu cases down and hockey players getting wedding misconducts.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside Joins Darren Gee as Co-Owners of Ugly Dumpling

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

15 Places
Drinker

15 Interesting Local Ciders to Seek and Sip This Winter

Once again, we've asked some of our favourite BC cider producers to share the new and interesting things they've been making.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Fresh Roots to Present Online Screening of ‘First We Eat’ and Q&A With Filmmaker

Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Announces New Daily Takeout Menu and Window

2 Places
Community News

Here’s What’s Fresh at the Vancouver Winter Farmers Markets, November 28/29

Community News / The Okanagan

JoieFarm Announces Upgraded Wine Club & Holiday Wine Recommendations