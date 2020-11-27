Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

To be clear, Hapa Izakaya still exists in Vancouver with a single location in Yaletown. But once upon a time, before expanding to Hamilton Street, a third space in Kits and a fourth in Coal Harbour (not to mention Calgary and Toronto), the irreverent, booze-forward and enthusiastically modern Japanese concept first thrived in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a little secret. This was 1479 Robson Street, and this entry eulogizes this address only. Opened by Leah and Justin Ault in 2003, the original Hapa was an award-winning and exciting breath of fresh air for Vancouver. Like the original Guu on Thurlow St. (opened in 2000), Hapa Izakaya helped set a tone and blaze a trail for countless other restaurants to follow with its loud but sexy atmosphere, eclectic menu of small and sharable salty Japanese pub foods (to be soaked up with alcohol), and contagious damn-the-torpedoes attitude. It changed over the years, its edge softening as the company expanded (it even retooled as an oyster bar in 2010), but its golden era – say 2003 to 2007 – was something very special. The location closed for good in 2016 after an apparently impossible increase in rent.

Hapa Izakaya (Robson)
Neighbourhood: West End
1479 Robson St. (Closed)
Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

There are 0 comments

West End

Lexicon / West End

The Big Red Airplane That Occasionally Buzzes the City of Vancouver

Technically a De Havilland Dash 8, this striking aircraft travels our coastline six days a week on pollution detection patrol.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.

Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

The effect of this treatment is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Popular

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Tea and Two Slices

On Giving the Police All the Money and Spitting on Service Industry Employees

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds flu cases down and hockey players getting wedding misconducts.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside Joins Darren Gee as Co-Owners of Ugly Dumpling

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

15 Places
Drinker

15 Interesting Local Ciders to Seek and Sip This Winter

Once again, we've asked some of our favourite BC cider producers to share the new and interesting things they've been making.

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / West Side

Remembering a Legendary West Side Cal-Mex Restaurant That Burned to the Ground

Launched by a family of American ex-pats that missed the food of their native LA, Topanga was a rare, irreplaceable institution.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.