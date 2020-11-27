Havana’s Nochebuena Feast to Bring Comfort and Warmth to Christmas Eve

Community News / Commercial Drive

Vancouver, BC | As BC residents plan for a holiday season unlike any before, the team behind Havana Vancouver is looking to bring light and warmth (and maybe a new tradition) to as many household bubbles as possible. The Commercial Drive restaurant will be offering Nochebuena Meal Kits for Two, a feast to be enjoyed on December 24th.

For those new to the tradition, ‘Nochebuena’ is a Spanish word referring to the night of Christmas Eve. For Latin American cultures, this annual tradition is often the biggest feast for the Holiday and Christmas seasons.

So, what’s on the menu? Havana’s version serves two adults, and is gluten free, nut free, and vegetarian (excluding the Lechon Asado):

– Lechon Asado (Roasted Pork): mojo criollo marinated pork belly, crispy cracklin’
– Mashed Boniato (Mashed Sweet Potato): sweet potato + kennebec mash, caramelized onion, confit garlic
– Arroz Amarillo (Spanish Yellow Rice): saffron, bell peppers, green peas
– Guiso de Berenjena (Eggplant + Tomato Stew): bell peppers, cumin, coriander, cilantro
– Pumpkin Flan: pumpkin spiced, caramel

Priced at $60, partial proceeds of each meal kit will be donated to the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre to support their 2021 programming. Guests can also choose to add a Coquito cocktail pairing – a Puerto Rican “Eggnog” with Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut, Condensed Milk, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Egg – for an additional $25 per 1L bottle. All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Havana’s preferred suppliers.

Havana’s Nochebuena Meal Kits are on sale as of November 24. Guests can choose from two pick up dates: Wednesday, December 23 or Thursday, December 24.

Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.havanavancouver.com/holidays

Follow their social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @havanavancouver

ABOUT HAVANA VANCOUVER | Havana Vancouver is inspired by the colours and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. Guests can expect a hybrid of authentic Latin flavours combined with Pacific Northwest style and a commitment to fresh, local ingredients. Craft beers and an innovative cocktail program create a menu unique to the location. Havana Vancouver is vibrant and energetic, filled with the sounds of friends connecting and storytelling, moved by the music. The patio is an iconic Vancouver hangout, draped with all-day sunshine, yet protected from the seasonal elements – the ideal spot to mingle with your community and create memories.

