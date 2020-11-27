Havana’s Nochebuena Feast to Bring Comfort and Warmth to Christmas Eve

The GOODS from Havana

Vancouver, BC | As BC residents plan for a holiday season unlike any before, the team behind Havana Vancouver is looking to bring light and warmth (and maybe a new tradition) to as many household bubbles as possible. The Commercial Drive restaurant will be offering Nochebuena Meal Kits for Two, a feast to be enjoyed on December 24th.

For those new to the tradition, ‘Nochebuena’ is a Spanish word referring to the night of Christmas Eve. For Latin American cultures, this annual tradition is often the biggest feast for the Holiday and Christmas seasons.

So, what’s on the menu? Havana’s version serves two adults, and is gluten free, nut free, and vegetarian (excluding the Lechon Asado):

– Lechon Asado (Roasted Pork): mojo criollo marinated pork belly, crispy cracklin’

– Mashed Boniato (Mashed Sweet Potato): sweet potato + kennebec mash, caramelized onion, confit garlic

– Arroz Amarillo (Spanish Yellow Rice): saffron, bell peppers, green peas

– Guiso de Berenjena (Eggplant + Tomato Stew): bell peppers, cumin, coriander, cilantro

– Pumpkin Flan: pumpkin spiced, caramel

Priced at $60, partial proceeds of each meal kit will be donated to the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre to support their 2021 programming. Guests can also choose to add a Coquito cocktail pairing – a Puerto Rican “Eggnog” with Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut, Condensed Milk, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Egg – for an additional $25 per 1L bottle. All ingredients are organic and locally sourced from Havana’s preferred suppliers.

Havana’s Nochebuena Meal Kits are on sale as of November 24. Guests can choose from two pick up dates: Wednesday, December 23 or Thursday, December 24.

Kits can be purchased through the restaurant’s website (limited quantities available): www.havanavancouver.com/holidays

