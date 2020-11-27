El Santo to Bring Back Family Feasts for Christmas

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | ‘Tis the season for food and family – the exact sentiments of Alejandro Diaz. Christmas is the time for families to get together and spend quality time over food and laughter. Although gatherings may be substantially smaller and limited to the immediate household this year, the notion is the same. Bringing food to the table that may relieve families from complicated meal preparations and stress and maximize bonding time is Chef Sam Fabbro’s objective.

This holiday, el Santo will be bringing back take-home family meals for pick up. Meal options include a set featuring a turkey galantine and a vegetarian version featuring caramelized sunchoke terrine. The $175 turkey meal comes with an achiote rubbed turkey galantine topped with an annatto seed infused turkey gravy, salad greens drizzled with an ancho honey balsamic vinaigrette, house made chips and salsa, fried Brussels sprouts with gremolata and pumpkin seed hummus, creamy mushroom risotto, crispy potato pavé, and golden churros with a dulce de leche. At $120, the vegetarian meal comes with a caramelized sunchoke terrine, salad greens, fried Brussels sprouts with gremolata and pumpkin seed hummus, coffee roasted beets with pickled beet stems and a beet top chimichurri, crispy potato pavé with rosemary and thyme, creamy mushroom risotto, and golden churros.

Celebrate comforting family time with el Santo’s margarita kits available at $110 and $140; these kits come with their signature el Santo margarita mix, a bottle of Cointreau, a cocktail shaker, house made garnishes and your choice of tequila or mezcal. Choose from either a bottle of the Cazadores Tequila Blanco or the Sombra Mezcal Artesanal.

To further sweeten up the holidays, el Santo is also offering their popular house made marshmallows as stocking stuffers. Each marshmallow gift bag contains 10 pieces at $10 with $1 going towards Canucks Autism Network.

Christmas take-home family meals will be available for order until December 14 through email at orders@elsanto.ca or by phone at 604-727-8176. Pick up will be available on December 23rd and 24th between 12pm and 3:30pm.

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.