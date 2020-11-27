Heads Up

BUYING LOCAL // A Homegrown Guide to Being a Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Portrait

Amazon doesn’t need your help this holiday season, but small local businesses do. Be a hero and support the little guys this year! The following list of local businesses is a work in progress, so if you have a favourite local that you think should be added to our list, please comment at the bottom or reach out to michelle scoutmagazine.ca

SELF CARE

Image: Penny Francis Apothecary

Penny Francis Apothecary
Sunja Link
Skwálwen Botanicals
Wild Coast Perfumery
Harlow Atelier

CLOTHING

Image: Glasnost.ca

Charlie and Lee
Eugene Choo
The Block
Nouvelle Nouvelle
One of a Few
Glasnost
Antisocial Shop
Old Fashion Standards
Gatley
Woo to See You Boutique
Community Thrift and Vintage
Vincent Park
Isabel Dunlop
Much and Little 
Erin Templeton
T Leather + Wood (by Tam Fuller)
Andrea Wong
Neighbour

HOME + GIFTS

Image: itsumo.ca

Itumo Life
Out and About
Found and The Freed
Murata
Walrus
Vancouver Special
Nineteen Ten
Neighbourhood Quality Goods
Paper – Ya
Vancouver Pen Shop
Old Faithful Shop 
Henderson Dry Goods
Good Boy Collective Pet Supplies
Woodlot
You + Me Candles
Madera 
The Garden Strathcona
Slice of Life

DIY + Activity Kits

Image: The Soap Dispensary

Urban Source
Soap Dispensary
Opus Art Supplies
Blim
Regional Assembly of Text
The Learnery
Collage Collage
Baaad Anna’s
Three Bags Full
Flourist

CERAMICS

Image: no9ceramics

No. 9 Ceramics
Janaki Larsen
Cathy Terepocki Ceramics
Meg Hubert Ceramics
You Concrete Me Shop
Francis Studios
Brick Brick Ceramics

KIDS

Image: Collage Collage

Collage Collage
The Learnery
Kidsbooks
Dilly Dally
Petit Architect 

MUSIC


Neptoon Records
Zulu Records
Redcat
Audiopile

BOOKS


For a detailed list of some great local bookstores, check out Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

Havana’s Nochebuena Feast to Bring Comfort and Warmth to Christmas Eve
Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

Heads Up
