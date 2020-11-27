BUYING LOCAL // A Homegrown Guide to Being a Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Amazon doesn’t need your help this holiday season, but small local businesses do. Be a hero and support the little guys this year! The following list of local businesses is a work in progress, so if you have a favourite local that you think should be added to our list, please comment at the bottom or reach out to michelle scoutmagazine.ca
SELF CARE
Penny Francis Apothecary
Sunja Link
Skwálwen Botanicals
Wild Coast Perfumery
Harlow Atelier
CLOTHING
Charlie and Lee
Eugene Choo
The Block
Nouvelle Nouvelle
One of a Few
Glasnost
Antisocial Shop
Old Fashion Standards
Gatley
Woo to See You Boutique
Community Thrift and Vintage
Vincent Park
Isabel Dunlop
Much and Little
Erin Templeton
T Leather + Wood (by Tam Fuller)
Andrea Wong
Neighbour
HOME + GIFTS
Itumo Life
Out and About
Found and The Freed
Murata
Walrus
Vancouver Special
Nineteen Ten
Neighbourhood Quality Goods
Paper – Ya
Vancouver Pen Shop
Old Faithful Shop
Henderson Dry Goods
Good Boy Collective Pet Supplies
Woodlot
You + Me Candles
Madera
The Garden Strathcona
Slice of Life
DIY + Activity Kits
Urban Source
Soap Dispensary
Opus Art Supplies
Blim
Regional Assembly of Text
The Learnery
Collage Collage
Baaad Anna’s
Three Bags Full
Flourist
CERAMICS
No. 9 Ceramics
Janaki Larsen
Cathy Terepocki Ceramics
Meg Hubert Ceramics
You Concrete Me Shop
Francis Studios
Brick Brick Ceramics
KIDS
Kidsbooks
Dilly Dally
Petit Architect
MUSIC
Neptoon Records
Zulu Records
Redcat
Audiopile
BOOKS
For a detailed list of some great local bookstores, check out Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped
