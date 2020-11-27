Gift giving season is upon us. Let’s do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can. The following list of local businesses is a work in progress, if you have a favourite local that you think should be added to our list, please comment below or reach out to michelle [@] scoutmagazne.ca

SELF CARE

Penny Francis Apothecary

Sunja Link

Skwálwen Botanicals

Wild Coast Perfumery

Harlow Atelier

CLOTHING

Charlie and Lee

Eugene Choo

The Block

Nouvelle Nouvelle

One of a Few

Glasnost

Antisocial Shop

Old Fashion Standards

Gatley

Woo to See You Boutique

Community Thrift and Vintage

Vincent Park

Isabel Dunlop

Much and Little

Erin Templeton

T Leather + Wood (by Tam Fuller)

Andrea Wong

Neighbour

Hunter & Hare

Branches & Knots

HOME + GIFTS

Itumo Life

Out and About

Found and The Freed

Murata

Walrus

Vancouver Special

Nineteen Ten

Neighbourhood Quality Goods

Paper – Ya

Vancouver Pen Shop

Old Faithful Shop

Henderson Dry Goods

Good Boy Collective Pet Supplies

Woodlot

You + Me Candles

Madera

The Garden Strathcona

Slice of Life

Jackson’s General Store

Second Nature

DIY + Activity Kits

Urban Source

Soap Dispensary

Opus Art Supplies

Blim

Regional Assembly of Text

The Learnery

Collage Collage

Baaad Anna’s

Three Bags Full

Flourist

CERAMICS

No. 9 Ceramics

Janaki Larsen

Cathy Terepocki Ceramics

Meg Hubert Ceramics

You Concrete Me Shop

Francis Studios

Brick Brick Ceramics

Kate Metten

KIDS

Collage Collage

The Learnery

Kidsbooks

Dilly Dally

Petit Architect

Beansprout Kids

MUSIC



Neptoon Records

Zulu Records

Redcat

Audiopile

BOOKS



For a detailed list of some great local bookstores, check out Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped