Bring Mon Paris Pâtisserie Home for the Holidays

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, invites you to indulge in a little luxury this holiday season. Gorgeous chocolate creations, cookies, cakes and pastries from Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) provide effortless moments of bliss and are ready to enjoy now until Christmas.

Holiday chocolate gifts

– Chocolate tree, $27: milk or dark chocolate, with a variety of nuts and dried fruits.
– Milk chocolate stocking diorama, $19: made with real milk chocolate and three signature chocolate truffles.
– Chocolate poinsettia flowerpot, $17: milk, dark and ruby chocolate.
– Chocolate ornament, $16: milk or dark chocolate lattice ornaments, with signature truffles.
– Advent calendar, $27: behind each day hides one of five premium Belgian chocolates (white, milk, dark, caramel and ruby).
– Chocolate stocking stuffers, $3.50: Christmas tree and gingerbread men shaped milk chocolates.

Festive cookies

– Christmas cookie set, $25: 20 assorted cookies including six caramelized pecan, six hazelnut chocolate chip, four pistachio shortbread and four ruby chocolate dipped shortbread.
– Christmas cookie decorating kit, $23: 16 baked sugar cookies, three bags of royal icing, one bag of rainbow sprinkles.

The 2020 holiday collection is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Orders can be made online, in-person at Mon Paris, or by phone at 604-564-5665.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university, collecting several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion, moving to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January of 2017. For more information visit: monparis.ca.

4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
