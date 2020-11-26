Fresh Roots to Present Online Screening of ‘First We Eat’ and Q&A With Filmmaker

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Join Fresh Roots (from the comfort of your own home) for an online screening and Q & A of FIRST WE EAT, a film that documents what happens when an ordinary family, living just south of the Arctic Circle, bans all grocery store food from their house for one year.

We thought we’d turn Giving Tuesday upside down and give a little something back to the community (a $2 promo code) in addition to supporting independent film and local theatre at a time when they need it most.

Movie screening: now through December 5th via VIFF Connect aka Vancity Theatre

Q & A: Tuesday, December 1, 7:30PM-8:30PM PST

Learn more at: https://firstweeat.ca/

How to watch:

Register through Eventbrite.

We will send you an email with the promo code for $2 off the ticket price and the link to purchase your ticket from the VIFF Connect aka Vancity Theatre website (this will be done manually so please leave up to 12 hours to receive the code outside of regular business hours!)

The film will be available to watch any time between now and Dec 5th. If you are able, it would be great to watch the film before joining in on the conversation Dec 1st at 7:30pm PST

How to join the Q & A:

Register through Eventbrite. Watch for an email from Fresh Roots on Sunday, Nov, 29th which will contain a ZOOM link for the Tuesday, Dec. 1st Q & A from 7:30 pm-8:30 pm PST with FIRST WE EAT filmmaker Suzanne Crocker co-hosted by Fresh Roots fall staff Nicole and Kristen.

This event is sponsored by Fresh Roots. Only 100 promo codes for the film are available.

We look forward to having you join us!

