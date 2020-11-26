Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Announces New Daily Takeout Menu and Window

Portrait

The GOODS from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | After many months of operating our Pickup & Delivery service and door sales at the Mill + Bakery, we are so pleased to announce the launch of our new daily takeout menu and window!

In addition to offering bread, pastry and coffee sales at the Mill + Bakery, you can now order takeout items in person daily between 11 and 2. This new lunch focused service celebrates our most loved customer favourites like our popular Cheese Dream, Beans on Toast, Hummus Mushroom Toast and our Mediterranean Bowl. Order now at our new takeout window!

Placed an online pre-order? We’ve created a separate line just for you. Please wait at the door for a team member to assist you. You can also order from our full menu as well, while skipping the takeout window line.

Our new takeout service allows all of our customers to enjoy delicious, nourishing meals prepared with care by our kitchen team.

Traceable Food is Trustworthy Food | From day one our Mill + Bakery menu was created to showcase our premium ingredients. Shop Bakery Orders for all of the ingredients you need to make these dishes at home.

Free delivery on all Vancouver, North Shore, Richmond and Burnaby orders, or take advantage of contactless pickup between 10AM – 5PM at the Mill + Bakery! To shop our regular online store, head here. Read our FAQ here.

About Flourist | Flourist creates demand for nourishing, traceable food and is a direct to consumer brand that ships freshly milled flour and premium dry goods across North America through our online store. Our Mill + Bakery on Commercial Street is our flagship brick and mortar location, which specializes in Sourdough Bread, pastries and local produce. We believe in an ethical, traceable supply chain, and making meaningful connections to each other through food.

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
