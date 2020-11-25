Main Street Brewing Unveils ‘Miracle on Main Street’ Charitable Holiday Drive

The GOODS from Main Street Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main Street Brewing will make Christmas wishes come true for kids across Metro Vancouver and give the community a chance to win an array of prizes from local small businesses when it hosts its inaugural Miracle on Main Street charitable drive from December 1 to 12.

During these 12 days of giving, brewery-goers who drop off an unwrapped toy or gift card with a minimum value of $10 at Main Street (261 East 7th Ave.) will receive a complimentary flight of its ‘core four’ beers — Naked Fox IPA, Main Street Pilsner, Fruit Bomb Sour and Kingpin Pale Ale — as well as entry into a series of ‘odd-day’ draws with prizing from Main Street-area merchants taking place December 3 to 25.

Throughout December, Main Street Brewing will also be selling select four-packs of its 473-mL and six-packs of its 355-mL beer in special Main Street holiday gift wrap and themed tags, as well as rolls of the gift wrap for $2, with partial proceeds also donated to The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Every gift pack purchase will also earn an entry into the odd-day draws.

Draw winners will receive a six-pack of Main Street beer and a $50 gift card to Main Street-area merchants, and every entrant over the age of 19 will also be entered into the grand prize of one flat of Main Street beer a month for a year to be drawn on Christmas Day.

“We wanted to give a little something back to the community while supporting local small businesses at a time they need it the most,” says Main Street Brewing Co-Owner Cameron Forsyth. “We’re a one-for-all, all-for-one crew in this neighbourhood and we’re all looking forward to making spirits bright for as many people as possible this holiday season.”

All items collected at the brewery will be delivered in time for Christmas to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which has been putting smiles on children’s faces throughout the community since 1930. A wish list of preferred toys and donations for a range of ages can be found here: lmcb.ca/donate-toys-gifts. Main Street is also inviting people to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items at the brewery to be donated to The Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

NEW ‘COSMIC DANCER’ SPACE-THEMED IPA AVAILABLE THIS WEEK | The newest in Main Street’s ongoing series of space-themed IPAs — ‘Cosmic Dancer’ — officially takes flight this week. The rich and full-bodied IPA showcases Australian-grown Eclipse, Topaz and Cascade hops and has notes of mandarin, pine, pomelo and grapefruit. Cosmic Dancer is now available on tap and in 473-mL four-packs in the Main Street tasting room and retail store and will be in fridges and on shelves at select BC Liquor and private stores beginning Friday, November 27.

ABOUT MAIN STREET BREWING | Tucked into an historic heritage building that was formerly the heart of the Vancouver brewing scene in the 1800s, Main Street has been producing offbeat, outside-the-box and unconventional beers since it was first launched in 2014. Much like the area it calls home, Main Street Brewing embraces tradition while testing boundaries and offers a tasting room, patio and retail store that tap into the spirit of a neighbourhood where creativity, eclectic characters and pride of place collide and connect in new and exciting ways. On Main Street, everyone is welcome and everyone is embraced. Bend an elbow, lend an ear and raise a glass.