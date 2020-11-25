Juke Fried Chicken and Chickadee Announce Festive Turducken Feasts and Cocktail Kits

The GOODS from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Chinatown hotspot Juke Fried Chicken and its adjacent cocktail and snack bar Chickadee are helping guests celebrate the holidays at home with ease by offering new Cocktail Kits and Juke’s fan-favourite Turducken Feast Packages.

CHICKADEE COCKTAIL KITS

Available for pickup Tuesday to Sunday at Chickadee | $99 plus tax

Contact-free, ’80s-themed cocktail bar Chickadee is helping merrymakers brush up on their at-home drink-slinging skills by offering a variety of signature Chickadee Cocktail Kits custom created by its all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong for $99 per kit.

Available to order for pickup via thechickadeeroom.com, each of the four unique Chickadee Cocktail Kits allows amateur and professional bartenders alike to shake up their choice of either tequila, gin, bourbon or vodka and enjoy three different recipes per kit. Each one includes step-by-step recipes, instructions, and all the necessary supplies to make a dozen cocktails.

Just in time for the festive season, Juke’s popular Turducken is returning to help holiday hosts make more time for entertaining. Each Turducken Meal Kit Package is gluten-free, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper that features roasted turkey, duck and chicken — as the centrepiece.

Accompanying each kit are scalloped potatoes, leek and sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon jam, roasted squash and carrots with pumpkin-seed dukkah, jalapeño cornbread with honey thyme whipped schmaltz, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.

A limited number of Turducken Meal Kit Packages are available for pickup on Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 for $179 plus tax and can be ordered online at jukefriedchicken.com/holiday-turducken until Tuesday, December 15.

RESERVATIONS | Chickadee reservations can be made via thechickadeeroom.com or jukefriedchicken.com, with limited walk-ins also available. Guests can use the online platform to inform staff of specific allergy information or celebration requests when pre-ordering.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature cocktails, wine and local craft beer available by the pint, bottle and bucket served up in casual, inviting spaces that encourage guests to turn up, tuck in and kick up their heels.