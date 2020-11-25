Community News / Chinatown

Juke Fried Chicken and Chickadee Announce Festive Turducken Feasts and Cocktail Kits

Portrait

The GOODS from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Chinatown hotspot Juke Fried Chicken and its adjacent cocktail and snack bar Chickadee are helping guests celebrate the holidays at home with ease by offering new Cocktail Kits and Juke’s fan-favourite Turducken Feast Packages.

CHICKADEE COCKTAIL KITS
Available for pickup Tuesday to Sunday at Chickadee | $99 plus tax

Contact-free, ’80s-themed cocktail bar Chickadee is helping merrymakers brush up on their at-home drink-slinging skills by offering a variety of signature Chickadee Cocktail Kits custom created by its all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong for $99 per kit.

Available to order for pickup via thechickadeeroom.com, each of the four unique Chickadee Cocktail Kits allows amateur and professional bartenders alike to shake up their choice of either tequila, gin, bourbon or vodka and enjoy three different recipes per kit. Each one includes step-by-step recipes, instructions, and all the necessary supplies to make a dozen cocktails.

Just in time for the festive season, Juke’s popular Turducken is returning to help holiday hosts make more time for entertaining. Each Turducken Meal Kit Package is gluten-free, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper that features roasted turkey, duck and chicken — as the centrepiece.

Accompanying each kit are scalloped potatoes, leek and sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon jam, roasted squash and carrots with pumpkin-seed dukkah, jalapeño cornbread with honey thyme whipped schmaltz, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.

A limited number of Turducken Meal Kit Packages are available for pickup on Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 for $179 plus tax and can be ordered online at jukefriedchicken.com/holiday-turducken until Tuesday, December 15.

RESERVATIONS | Chickadee reservations can be made via thechickadeeroom.com or jukefriedchicken.com, with limited walk-ins also available. Guests can use the online platform to inform staff of specific allergy information or celebration requests when pre-ordering.

For more information on Chickadee, go to thechickadeeroom.com, become a fan of /chickadeeroom on Facebook or follow @chickadeeroom on Instagram. For more information on Juke Fried Chicken go to jukefriedchicken.com, become a fan of /jukefriedchicken on Facebook or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides as well as an array of signature cocktails, wine and local craft beer available by the pint, bottle and bucket served up in casual, inviting spaces that encourage guests to turn up, tuck in and kick up their heels.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Juke Fried Chicken and Chickadee Announce Festive Turducken Feasts and Cocktail Kits
Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Community News / Commercial Drive

Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside Joins Darren Gee as Co-Owners of Ugly Dumpling

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 6

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

14 Places
Drinker

14 Interesting Local Ciders to Seek and Sip This Winter

Once again, we've asked some of our favourite BC cider producers to share the new and interesting things they've been making.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Four Festive Wines for the Holiday Season from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Community News / Kitsilano

MOV Details New Exhibition on Chinese Immigration, Readies Webinar on Indigenous Art Clothing

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Flips Switch on Holiday Lights, Reveals Festive Dishes and Deals

Community News / Yaletown

Homer Street Café and Bar Reveals New Take-Out, Delivery and Happy Hour Menus