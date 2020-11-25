Community News / The Okanagan

JoieFarm Announces Upgraded Wine Club & Holiday Wine Recommendations

Portrait

The Goods from JoieFarm

The Okanagan, BC | Here are the three JoieFarm wine releases we recommend to accompany your holiday meal this year:

A Noble Blend 2019
VARIETALS: Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois, Muscat

EN FAMILLE CHARDONNAY 2017
VARIETALS: Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois, Muscat

EN FAMILLE Pinot Noir 2017
VARIETALS: Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois, Muscat

Also in time for the holidays, we have upgraded our wine club! Become an ‘en famille’ member to get access to exclusive wines, advanced booking in our appointment-only tasting room and 10% off all orders. Get all of the details and join the JoieFarm family here.

JoieFarm
Region: The Okanagan
2825 Naramata Rd | 250-496-0073 | WEBSITE
JoieFarm Announces Upgraded Wine Club & Holiday Wine Recommendations
We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / The Islands

The View From Your Window #241

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

Four Festive Wines for the Holiday Season from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Flips Switch on Holiday Lights, Reveals Festive Dishes and Deals

Community News / The Okanagan

Celebrate the Holidays With Mission Hill Family Estate

Popular

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Tea and Two Slices

On Giving the Police All the Money and Spitting on Service Industry Employees

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds flu cases down and hockey players getting wedding misconducts.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside Joins Darren Gee as Co-Owners of Ugly Dumpling

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Previous
On Giving the Police All the Money and Spitting on Service Industry Employees
Next
Here’s What’s Fresh at the Vancouver Winter Farmers Markets, November 28/29

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Fresh Roots to Present Online Screening of ‘First We Eat’ and Q&A With Filmmaker

Community News / East Vancouver

Flourist Announces New Daily Takeout Menu and Window

2 Places
Community News

Here’s What’s Fresh at the Vancouver Winter Farmers Markets, November 28/29

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Acres Releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ Imperial Stout in Support of Hogan’s Alley Society