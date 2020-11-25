33 Acres Releases ‘Black is Beautiful’ Imperial Stout in Support of Hogan’s Alley Society

The GOODS from 33 Acres Brewing Co.

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company and 33 Brewing Experiment release Black is Beautiful, an Imperial Stout, where 100% of proceeds go to Hogans Alley Society. The recipe was developed to highlight the different hues and shades of black, this Imperial Stout recipe originated at Weathered Souls Brewing Co. as an international, collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of colour face daily. 33 Acres and 33 Brewing Experiment stand with that effort and are donating 100% of the proceeds of Black is Beautiful to Hogan’s Alley Society which advocates for Black Vancouverites and is committed to daylighting the presence of Black history in Vancouver and throughout British Columbia. Find out more and contribute at hogansalleysociety.org.