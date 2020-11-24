TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Today we begin with Elizabeth Dwyer, Operations Manager at Jamjar Canteen…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Whether it’s in-house or take-out, our top seller has always been our Makali. There’s just something about deep-fried cauliflower with pomegranate molasses that is addicting!

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our Shish Tawouk, yoghurt and oregano marinated chicken thighs, make the perfect takeout meal. Juicy, tender and served with killer whipped garlic sauce they are tough to beat! They are available as a mezze (tapas-style), as a part of a rice bowl or in a wrap, and always taste delicious, no matter when you eat them.

Did Jamjar offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

We’ve always had a steady takeout business, even pre-pandemic, offering our food on various delivery platforms (Doordash, UberEats) as well as pickup.

How have you seen this program expand, or how have you refined your take-out program with increased demand?

Whereas takeout used to be 20% of our business, we’ve seen that number grow to 50% across our locations. Whilst our core food menu has remained the same, we’ve focused on offering alcoholic beverages as well as refining our packaging and presentation to make sure that no matter the distance our food tastes amazing. Lastly, in order to help us save on high commission fees we’ve launched online ordering via our website which has been our saviour!

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive) 2290 Commercial Dr. MAP

Next we speak with Brandon Grossutti, owner of PiDGin and founder of the cutting edge local delivery service FromTo…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Dry aged rib eye, 10oz, miso stilton butter, Hannah Brook Farm gailan, shoaxing.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Pork belly rice bowl, asian pear kimchi, bamboo, quail egg. The pork belly rice bowl is pure comfort food. When it gets rainy in Vancouver it’s a perfect companion to a night of Netflix. It also travels really well.

Did you offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

No.

Now that you do have take-out options, is it something you will continue to offer in a post-pandemic setting?

Yes.

Pidgin 350 Carrall St. MAP

Next we get the scoop on Osterio Savio Volpe, from Operations Manager Kaitlin Legge…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our most popular items are our ‘Arrosto-GoGo’ package – our signature chicken dinner for two. Kids also love the Savio ‘Volpeghetti’ – our signature fox pasta.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our ‘Arrosto-GoGo & Vino’ package is perfect for a night in. The dinner includes a half roast chicken, with your choice of salad, contorno & dolci with a bottle of our house line ‘La Madia DV’ Chinotto Barbecue Sauce from Caffe La Tana. The package also includes a bottle of Savio x Cantina Del Pino Barbera d’Asti, all packaged in a branded Savio Volpe tote bag.

Did Savio Volpe offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

Before the pandemic hit, we did not offer take out. We were able to launch our take out programming in April of this year.

Now that you do have take-out options, is it something you will continue to offer in a post-pandemic setting?

Absolutely! We love being able to provide a Savio experience for our guests who prefer the comfort of their own couch.

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

Now we move on to Cody Allmin, Operations Manager at Published on Main…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our Schnitzel is definitely our most ordered takeout item, it travels well and is incredibly tasty!

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

The Short Rib Goulash, not only is it exclusive to our take out menu but the meat is so tender and the spaetzle is out of this world!

Did you offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

No, take out launched in April.

Now that you do have take-out options, is it something you will continue to offer in a post-pandemic setting?

Probably not as our kitchen will likely not be able to support it in addition to a full dining room service.

Published 3593 Main St. MAP

Finally, rounding up this week’s take-out list is Bandidas Taqueria‘s Communications Manager, Dana VanVeller…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

In the summer, we started offering a “Park Pack for 2”, just one of a number different take-out bundle specials. It includes two burritos, tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole, two beers/ciders, and two chocolate mint truffles for $45. Park attendance has probably declined as of late, but this special continues to be ordered throughout the rainy fall. It’s the perfect feast for two, and totally suitable for the couch as well.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

A burrito baked with sauce and cheese, a margarita kit, and a piece of cake for dessert, because who doesn’t want melted cheese in abundance right now, you’ll look like the best home bartender ever, and CAKE.

Did Bandidas offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

Take-out has always been on offer at Bandidas, but it was a pretty small part of our operations before March.

How have you seen this program expand, or how have you refined your take-out program with increased demand?

Once the pandemic hit, our take-out sales became our primary focus almost overnight. We really under-estimated how many changes would be needed in order to continue providing great customer service for our new take-out operation–we overhauled our whole ordering system and re-designed the kitchen. One of the trickiest new normals is the management of multiple streams of take-out. Before, we had just a few extra phone orders to fit into our busy dine-in service, and now we’ve launched online ordering on our website, delivery through three apps, and a second phone line to accommodate the increased volume of calls. The take-out era has also made us look at our packaging. We’ve always tried to strike a good balance between things being well-packaged, but not over-packaged. This focus became particularly important in order to reduce the overall environmental impact our business has in this new take-out world. We’re so grateful to our customers for their support, patience, feedback, and cheerleading through this process!