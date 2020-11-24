Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Canadian Chefs Look Back at the ‘Year That Was’

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

For the final episode of Season One of Mise-en-Place, chef/host Robert Belcham looks back on the extraordinary Year That Was with the help of some returning guests. They include: from Episode 1, professor Bruce McAdams of the University of Guelph (ONT); Andrea Carlson, the award-winning chef-owner of Vancouver’s Burdock & Co.: Todd Perrin, chef-owner of Mallard Cottage in St. Johns (NFLD) and chef Carl Heinrich of Richmond Station in Toronto.

Mise-en-Place returns for Season Two in early 2021!

