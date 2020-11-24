Homer Street Café and Bar Reveals New Take-Out, Delivery and Happy Hour Menus

The GOODS from Homer St. Cafe & Bar

Vancouver, BC | As we round out the year that was 2020, Homer Street Café and Bar launches both a new take-out/delivery menu and an expanded in-house Happy Hour.

Homer at Home lets you savour your favourite Homer Street dishes at home via take out or delivery. Homer at Home distills our regular menu down to its best and most popular offerings, while also adding new bake-at-home dishes that bring our kitchen to yours. In addition to such house favourites as the HSCB Burger, Kabocha Squash Gnocchi, Half or Whole Rotisserie Chicken, and Maple Glazed Pork Belly, we’ve added three oven-ready, heat-and-serve, family-style offerings: Mac ‘N Cheese, Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie, and Lasagna made with a slow-simmered pork and beef ragu.

But people don’t live on food alone!

We’ve also updated our wine-to-go and delivery, with all bottles on the list benefitting from discounts of 30-40% off regular pricing. In addition, Beverage Director JS Dupuis has carefully curated four discounted wine packages that pair perfectly with our new food offerings. The Cab and BC Pinot Packages showcase the best of BC and the Pacific Northwest in their respective grapes, while The Bordeaux and French Bubbles Discovery Packages feature winning selections from their very distinct terroirs.

For those who would prefer to step out of the house, we’ve expanded our regular Happy Hour. Running from Sunday at 2:30pm until Tuesday close, the new Happy Hour boasts 25% off all wines and daily food specials on Sunday afternoon and all day Monday and Tuesday. This is all in addition to our existing, daily Happy Hours: 2:30pm-5:30pm and 9pm-close during the rest of the week.

Homer at Home pick-up is available via Tock and by contacting the restaurant directly. Delivery is available via Doordash.