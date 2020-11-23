Yuwa Brings Back Delivery Service, Reveals New Winter Menu Features

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | Due to popular demand, we’ve reintroduced delivery to our pickup service Tuesdays – Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. to give our guests an added way to enjoy Yuwa in the comfort of their own homes.

Delivery is now available for all orders over $100 within the area of Cambie Street to Marine Drive by calling us at 604-731-9378. As our menu changes daily, please visit our website for updates. We remain committed to providing you with the highest quality of food and service possible and assure you that the health and safety of our staff and guests is our top priority at all times.

Whether in our dining room or on your front step, we look forward to seeing you soon!

November Features at Yuwa | Available for a Limited Time

Join us and enjoy an array of delicious new flavours and Japanese-style comfort food perfect for the fall and winter season at Yuwa, including:

WAGYU SUKIYAKI

braised Brant Lake Wagyu rib slices, grilled tofu, enoki,

shiitake, Napa cabbage, ito konnyaku noodle, Tokyo negi

in sweet dashi-soy sauce, 67-degree poached egg on side

TORO SAWARA + ABURI HOTATE SUNOMONO

kelp-cured Japanese sawara mackerel, seared Hokkaido scallop,

cucumber, seaweed, spaghetti squash, lotus root,

shimeji mushroom, tosazu vinaigrette jelly

ABURI MISO SALMON ROLL

Albacore tuna, cucumber, miso jalapeño pickles, sweet + spicy miso,

lightly seared sockeye salmon, miso sauce

YAM AGEDASHI

deep-fried taro, purple yam, sweet potato & yam with enoki, maitake,

shiitake, lobster mushroom, thick dashi stock, Tokyo negi, green onion

KOGARASHI (‘WINTERY WIND’)

traditional Kyoto-style tea ceremony confectionery of black bean paste

with chestnuts, wrapped with nerikiri sugared lemon peel,

maple nuts cluster (almond, cashew, pistachio, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberry)

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively. Its wine list also earned the restaurant a third-consecutive gold designation at the 2020 Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine Program Excellence Awards, where it was also singled out for Best Food and Wine Pairing by the judges.