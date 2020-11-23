Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announce ‘STAFF MEAL’ Holiday Initiative

Vancouver, BC | Announcing our Holiday Fundraiser! We are launching a STAFF MEAL Holiday Initiative, and raising funds for Mamas for Mamas Christmas Hampers. This year has been hard on organizations that depend on fundraisers + donations to provide support – and the STAFF MEAL Holiday Initiative is all about the economy of kindness.

Any amount you contribute will go towards a $500 Christmas Hamper, full of gifts, essential items and food for a family of four. We hope to raise enough funds to give three hampers to Vancouver Mothers who a little help with holiday season. So, we need your help. If you can, please go to our website and make a donation today, then tell your friends! Let’s make this a merry a season for all!

Say Mercy! Will be fundraising for Mamas for Mamas – a specialized poverty relief agency and an all inclusive community for mothers and caregivers. This organization supports single mothers + children living in the Lower Mainland, and also has branches in many other cities. They are running a Christmas Hamper fundraiser and we are extending it to our Staff Meal Initiative to encourage the community to take part. Through our website and social media we will be asking for contributions to go towards a $500 Hamper, and hope to help several families.

The Mackenzie Room | The Mackenzie Room will be fundraising for the Downtown Eastside Womens Centre who support women in need in the DTES. DEWC will support upwards of 400 women this Holiday, and their children, and are in need of funds for the sit down meal they are providing on Dec 15th. We are asking for contributions of $25 which will also run through our STAFF MEAL website. Each $25 will provide one woman with a gift and a meal through the centre.

Guests can access information via our websites which will redirect them to here.