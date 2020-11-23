Community News / East Vancouver

Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announce ‘STAFF MEAL’ Holiday Initiative

Portrait

The Mackenzie Room | Image via Katie Cross Photography

The GOODS from Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | Announcing our Holiday Fundraiser! We are launching a STAFF MEAL Holiday Initiative, and raising funds for Mamas for Mamas Christmas Hampers. This year has been hard on organizations that depend on fundraisers + donations to provide support – and the STAFF MEAL Holiday Initiative is all about the economy of kindness.

Any amount you contribute will go towards a $500 Christmas Hamper, full of gifts, essential items and food for a family of four. We hope to raise enough funds to give three hampers to Vancouver Mothers who a little help with holiday season. So, we need your help. If you can, please go to our website and make a donation today, then tell your friends! Let’s make this a merry a season for all!

Say Mercy! Will be fundraising for Mamas for Mamas – a specialized poverty relief agency and an all inclusive community for mothers and caregivers. This organization supports single mothers + children living in the Lower Mainland, and also has branches in many other cities. They are running a Christmas Hamper fundraiser and we are extending it to our Staff Meal Initiative to encourage the community to take part. Through our website and social media we will be asking for contributions to go towards a $500 Hamper, and hope to help several families.

Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announce ‘STAFF MEAL’ Holiday Initiative
Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! to Host ‘Thanks For Giving’ Services Over Long Weekend

The Mackenzie Room | The Mackenzie Room will be fundraising for the Downtown Eastside Womens Centre who support women in need in the DTES. DEWC will support upwards of 400 women this Holiday, and their children, and are in need of funds for the sit down meal they are providing on Dec 15th. We are asking for contributions of $25 which will also run through our STAFF MEAL website. Each $25 will provide one woman with a gift and a meal through the centre.

Guests can access information via our websites which will redirect them to here.

The Mackenzie Room
Neighbourhood: Downtown East Side
415 Powell St. | 604-253-0705 | WEBSITE
Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announce ‘STAFF MEAL’ Holiday Initiative
Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! to Host ‘Thanks For Giving’ Services Over Long Weekend

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Check Out the New Autumn/Winter Collection from East Van’s Old Fashioned Standards

Each design by Cassandra Bailey is timeless, unisex and durable enough to stand up to the season's weather.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

We Want Some Hand Written Communications from Friends and Family

Jeanette has a knack for saying what I struggle to find the words for, and she pairs the messages with cheerful illustrations.

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Inside ‘Sula’ — Opening Soon on Main Street

The second location of a Commercial Drive favourite will bring the foods of Mangalore and Mumbai to Riley Park this month.

TBT / East Vancouver

Exactly Ten Years Ago Today, the Iconic Waldorf Hotel Was About to Be Born Again

The iconic building, together with its legendary Tiki Bar, would reopen as a 'cultural incubator' in just a few days...

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Tea and Two Slices

On Demonizing Santa’s Elves and Dreading a Downtown Eastside Covid Explosion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr reflects on wearing masks and normal things to do on Friday nights.

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Temporarily Closing in Response to Travel Advisories

Take This Out / Mt. Pleasant

TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Plans to Create ‘Whole New Restaurant’ for 10-Course New Year’s Experience

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Brings Back Delivery Service, Reveals New Winter Menu Features

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Launches New Premium Packaged Meal Program, ‘Carrier PiDGiN’

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Presents Gourmand-Approved Christmas Offerings