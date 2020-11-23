Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Presents Gourmand-Approved Christmas Offerings

GOODS from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | The team at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is set to launch a fabulous festive lineup of experiences that aim to make this holiday season both delicious and effortless. Diners and gift seekers will be spoilt this year for choice from the eatery recently crowned Restaurant of the Year by Vancouver Magazine.

CHRISTMAS DINNER TO-GO | For indulgent and effortless holiday entertaining, rely on BLVD Provisions holiday packages, complete with all the fixings and gourmet sides; these show-stopping selections are sure to impress. Chef Alex Chen’s Slow-Roasted Turkey is sure to impress the traditionalists, and with a Boneless Prime Rib Roast option, there’s something for all. For dessert, Canada’s Best Pastry Chef, Chef Kenta Takahashi prepares a divinely decadent Black Forest Cake, a reimagined and refreshing take on the Christmas classic with creamy pistachio mousse.

Packages are available December 23-25 for pickup at Boulevard between 11:00am – 5:00pm. Orders must be received by December 16. All packages come pre-cooked and are accompanied with simple reheating instructions. For an additional $50.00 per package, the team can prepare packages hot and ready to eat. View the full menu and place orders on Tock.

Turkey

Half package feeds 4-5 people for $218.00

Full package feeds 8-10 people for $375.00

Prime Rib

Feeds 4 people for $275.00

CHRISTMAS LUNCH AND DINNER AT BOULEVARD – DECEMBER 25 | This Christmas Day, Executive Chef Roger Ma presents a decadent multi-course festive feast for both lunch and dinner. Highlights include Ma’s award-winning Honey Mussels, baked on the half-shell with miso gratine?e shellfish emulsion and preserved sansho pepper. There’s something for everyone, with options per course ranging from the elevated traditional staples to elegantly prepared seafood. Diners can expect a fully stocked raw bar, plenty of truffles and caviar on hand to enhance their meals. Menu is available for $88.00 per person and can be viewed here.

GOURMET GIFTS

Wow loved ones and colleagues with elevated food, wine and cocktail offerings carefully curated by Boulevard’s talent; these gifts express thanks in a most memorable fashion. View the full lineup of offerings here.

Gift Cards

Purchases over $250.00 receive an additional $25.00 gift card

Purchases over $1,000.00 receive an additional $200.00 gift card

The Manhattan and Old-Fashioned Collection $225.00

Featuring the original fireside cocktails, this kit includes full-sized bottles of bourbon, whiskey, vermouth, garnishes and instructions.

Holiday Wine Pack $195.00

Four premium bottles hand selected from the Boulevard cellar by Wine Director JP Potters.

Boulevard Holiday Culinary Box $79.00

Unwrap a collection of decadent delights, this box is brimming with goodies to snack on, imbibe and cook with. A collection that’s sure to impress the most discerning gourmand.

Friends of Boulevard – ARC Iberico Imports $89.00

A carefully curated package of Chef Alex’s favourite specialty Spanish fare.

Can’t host a dinner? Send a loved one or colleague the full Boulevard experience with a BLVD Provisions meal package. Options for gifting include a Beef Tenderloin Rosini ($130.00, feeds 2); this premium cut is elevated further with black truffles and foie gras, easily prepared at home with instructions provided. For seafood-lovers, the Boulevard Paella ($120.00, feeds 2) delivers the ultimate comfort meal featuring fragrant rice, Spanish King Prawns, mussels, clams, lobster, and octopus.

Gift orders can be placed via Tock, all offerings can be viewed here.

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar redefines the fine art of dining with subtle, unexpected and playful approaches to cuisine, service and style. From the all-star front-of-house team to the acute attention to detail in design to the understated elegance of the restaurant’s seafood-focused cuisine infused with casual West Coast flair, Boulevard sets forth an uncompromising standard of excellence guaranteed to capture the attention of food-savvy Vancouver residents and visitors on plate and palate alike.