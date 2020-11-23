AnnaLena Plans to Create ‘Whole New Restaurant’ for 10-Course New Year’s Experience

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | We invite you to join us for Volume Seven of our Dinner Series at AnnaLena. For our latest instalment and final event of 2020, we bring you ‘Le Réveillon, Part Deux’.

A classic French tradition on the night before New Year’s Day that involves all guests to stay up or ‘réveil’ which means to stay awake until midnight and beyond. With ‘Le Réveillon’ as our guide and inspiration, the AnnaLena team will be wrapping up 2020 with our take on classic French cuisine with a focus on luxurious favourites. This 10-Course Dinner will include a glass of champagne for the countdown.

Within The AnnaLena Dinner Series, Executive Chef Michael Robbins and the AnnaLena Team will be creating a tasting menu focused around a specific theme, complemented by decor, table settings, and elevated style of service. We will be creating a whole new restaurant for one night only.

On Tuesday, December 31st join the AnnaLena for a 10-Course Modern French Dinner. $221pp As we only have 30 seats, space is limited and exclusive. 10-Course Tasting Menu + Amuse + Petit Fours + Champagne

Please note that we will not be able to accommodate any allergies or dietary restrictions. This menu will contain meat, dairy, seafood, gluten and nuts.

