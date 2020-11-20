The Tip Out, Vol. 6

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First thing is first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. These are rough and weird times, but there are some interesting jobs out there right now, with more (hopefully) incoming.

Fable Diner has just announced a new fall menu that’s full of nostalgic favourites and vegetarian/vegan options, plus a brilliant new online dine-in platform.

There’s a new restaurant destined for the storied Blue Martini, Hapa Beach, Urban Well space across from Kits Beach at 1516 Yew Street and it’s coming to us from a Chambar veteran who once staged at Spain’s famous El Bulli.

We can’t wait to get our hands on Kasama Chocolate’s new Barrel-Aged ‘Single Malt’ Whisky Bar, made with Odd Society Distillery’s Commodore single malt whisky.

Of course there’s nothing like warming up with a good whisky cocktail. Bearface’s recipe for the Canadian inspired ‘Old Fearless’ seems like a good place to start.

It looks like the rain is here for the long haul. Time to stock up the fridge with 33 Acres of Ocean, now available in cans.

Also in beer news: Strange Fellows just stepped up their game with a truly local ‘100 Mile Pale Ale’, now on tap at the brewery.

Speaking of Strange Fellows, there’s still time to enter the annual Beeard & Moustache Challenge.

Up your pie game with DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s collaboration ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ before it disappears!

Time to talk turkey: Railtown Catering’s holiday Turkey To-Go Packages are now available to pre-order; and, also back by popular demand, are Belgard Kitchen’s elevated holiday feasts which feature turkey not one but two ways…

Feeling some early onset holiday shopping anxiety? Don’t sweat it. Legends Haul’s new line-up of six curated Holiday Boxes are sure to please even the pickiest person on your list.

Wine lovers will definitely want to treat yourself to a bottle of Corcelettes Estate Winery’s micro lot series Chardonnay before it’s gone.

Gin fans also have reason to rejoice because, for the first time ever, Odd Society’s Salal Gin is getting a double release.

Got a hankering for a hamburger? ‘Hundy’ is now accepting dine-in reservations.

Or, if you’re feeling swanky, then book the VIP table off the Botanist Bar for one of their new nightly avant garde cocktail and food pairing experiences.

Bufala Edgemont is now serving weekend brunch and the menu sounds pretty amazing.

How does a Sunday dinner of roasted duck, seiglinde potatoes, apple and chestnut braised cabbage sound? Livia has you covered. Order now, pick up Sunday.

BIPOC Foods Vancouver returns with a Holiday Edition Pop-Up, and this is the weekend to place your orders!

State of the world got you stressed? Maybe some food therapy will help, consult The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver for some helpful notes on tasty ways to eat your feelings.

Mogu Fried Chicken just dropped a new menu, an order of Japanese Curry sounds perfect for cold wet weather, wouldn’t you say? Check out their take-out menu here.

If you’re planning on heading to the Island this season, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa has some spectacular holiday specials.

Elsewhere on the Island, Cowichan’s Blue Grouse Estate Winery is now offering behind-the-scenes “Grape to Glass” tours and tastings.

Join the conversation: ‘Speakers for Change’ is a new monthly four-part series of online workshops, as part of Tacofino’s Shift Change initiative.