The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 6

Portrait

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First thing is first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. These are rough and weird times, but there are some interesting jobs out there right now, with more (hopefully) incoming.

Fable Diner has just announced a new fall menu that’s full of nostalgic favourites and vegetarian/vegan options, plus a brilliant new online dine-in platform.

There’s a new restaurant destined for the storied Blue Martini, Hapa Beach, Urban Well space across from Kits Beach at 1516 Yew Street and it’s coming to us from a Chambar veteran who once staged at Spain’s famous El Bulli.

We can’t wait to get our hands on Kasama Chocolate’s new Barrel-Aged ‘Single Malt’ Whisky Bar, made with Odd Society Distillery’s Commodore single malt whisky.

Of course there’s nothing like warming up with a good whisky cocktail. Bearface’s recipe for the Canadian inspired ‘Old Fearless’ seems like a good place to start.

It looks like the rain is here for the long haul. Time to stock up the fridge with 33 Acres of Ocean, now available in cans.

Also in beer news: Strange Fellows just stepped up their game with a truly local ‘100 Mile Pale Ale’, now on tap at the brewery.

Speaking of Strange Fellows, there’s still time to enter the annual Beeard & Moustache Challenge.

Up your pie game with DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s collaboration ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ before it disappears!

Time to talk turkey: Railtown Catering’s holiday Turkey To-Go Packages are now available to pre-order; and, also back by popular demand, are Belgard Kitchen’s elevated holiday feasts which feature turkey not one but two ways

Feeling some early onset holiday shopping anxiety? Don’t sweat it. Legends Haul’s new line-up of six curated Holiday Boxes are sure to please even the pickiest person on your list.

Wine lovers will definitely want to treat yourself to a bottle of Corcelettes Estate Winery’s micro lot series Chardonnay before it’s gone.

Gin fans also have reason to rejoice because, for the first time ever, Odd Society’s Salal Gin is getting a double release.

Got a hankering for a hamburger? ‘Hundy’ is now accepting dine-in reservations.

Or, if you’re feeling swanky, then book the VIP table off the Botanist Bar for one of their new nightly avant garde cocktail and food pairing experiences.

Bufala Edgemont is now serving weekend brunch and the menu sounds pretty amazing.

How does a Sunday dinner of roasted duck, seiglinde potatoes, apple and chestnut braised cabbage sound? Livia has you covered. Order now, pick up Sunday.

BIPOC Foods Vancouver returns with a Holiday Edition Pop-Up, and this is the weekend to place your orders!

State of the world got you stressed? Maybe some food therapy will help, consult The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver for some helpful notes on tasty ways to eat your feelings.

Mogu Fried Chicken just dropped a new menu, an order of Japanese Curry sounds perfect for cold wet weather, wouldn’t you say? Check out their take-out menu here.

If you’re planning on heading to the Island this season, the Magnolia Hotel & Spa has some spectacular holiday specials.

Elsewhere on the Island, Cowichan’s Blue Grouse Estate Winery is now offering behind-the-scenes “Grape to Glass” tours and tastings.

Join the conversation: ‘Speakers for Change’ is a new monthly four-part series of online workshops, as part of Tacofino’s Shift Change initiative.

There are 0 comments

Popular

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Tea and Two Slices

On Demonizing Santa’s Elves and Dreading a Downtown Eastside Covid Explosion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr reflects on wearing masks and normal things to do on Friday nights.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Previous
Café Medina Adds Table d’Hôte To-Go Option to ‘Medina After Dark’ Menu
Next
Sweeten the Season With Festive Yule Logs from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

The Tip Out

See more from The Tip Out
The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 3

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 2

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.