TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

Portrait

Classics, like this Margherita pizza, never go out of style.

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

To start this new series off, we reached out to Michael Parker, owner of Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura pizzeria…

What’s the take-out item that Sprezzatura has been selling the most of?

Our Classic Margherita Pizza is the most ordered, and for good reason: classics never go out of style.

What’s the take-out dish you think everyone should try, and why?

Our winter feature pizza, for sure! Made-in-house Nduja Sausage with Calabrian Chili Oil. Get it while it lasts!

Did Sprezzatura offer take-out before the pandemic hit?

No.

Now that you do offer take-out options, is it something you will continue to offer after the pandemic?

Having to quickly adapt to a takeout and delivery model had a silver lining for us. We got to expand our audience to a wider variety of people who hadn’t yet experienced dining in restaurant with us. We will absolutely be continuing on with take-out and delivery in a post-pandemic world.

Sprezzatura
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
265 Kingsway | 604-876-6333 | WEBSITE
