Sweeten the Season With Festive Yule Logs from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

The GOODS from Mon Paris Patisserie

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova brings a taste of Paris home for the holidays with her exquisite Bûche de Noel creations. Add a festive touch of Parisian charm to your table with this sweet tradition. Three gorgeous Yule logs are available to order now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie: pistachio raspberry, hazelnut chocolate (gluten free) and passion fruit, orange and coconut.

Yule Logs (serves eight)

– Pistachio raspberry, $39: pistachio crunch, cream and mousse with raspberry confit and almond biscuit.

– Hazel (gluten free) $39: hazelnut crunch and cream, dark chocolate and hazelnut mousse and chocolate biscuit.

– Log exotique, $45: orange crème brûlée, coconut jelly and streusel, madeleine biscuit with passion fruit mousse.

Yule logs can be ordered in advance for pickup Dec. 22-24, 2020, or delivery on Dec. 22 and 23. Orders can be made online at monparis.ca/christmas, in-person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) or by phone at 604-564-5665.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university, collecting several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion, moving to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January of 2017. For more information visit: monparis.ca.