Community News / Downtown

Café Medina Adds Table d’Hôte To-Go Option to ‘Medina After Dark’ Menu

Portrait

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Building on the success of its popular new ‘Medina After Dark’ dinner services, beloved downtown institution Café Medina is adding an evening Table d’Hote To-Go option for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their own home beginning this evening, Thursday, November 19.

Available for advance or same-day pre-order with pickup times beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the Medina After Dark takeout dinner menu offers a choice of four menu items for $62 per package plus tax and gratuity. Add-on items are also available, including a vegetarian menu for two option comprising two vegetable courses, Shakshuka and Hummus Pitryot for $62 as well as a comprehensive list of Mediterranean-inspired wines available by the bottle.

MEDINA AFTER DARK
TABLE D’HÔTE TO-GO MENU
$62 per package plus tax and gratuity

FIRST
Choice of two:

Roasted Carrots (raita, persillade, za’atar)
Charred Broccolini (tahini, sesame seeds)
Le Poulet (48-hour brined chicken drumsticks, preserved lemon aioli)

SECOND
Choice of one:

Harissa-Marinated Prawns (green lentils, tomato, rainbow chard, roasted fennel, yoghurt)
Le Thon (seared Albacore tuna, olive + caper salsa, avocado purée, preserved lemon)
Les Boulettes (lamb meatballs, tomato, raita)

THIRD
Choice of one:

Hummus Agneau (braised lamb leg, hummus, jus, pomegranate, flatbread)
Hummus Pitryot (roasted king oyster mushrooms, hummus, flatbread)
Le Porc (grilled pork loin, romesco, crispy potatoes)

OPTIONAL ADD-ONS:
Olives (rosemary, chili, lemon), $6
Charcuterie + Fromage (‘four quarters’ charcuterie,
Manchego, shallot mustard, house pickles, ciabatta), $18
Six-Pack of Frozen Waffles (includes choice of topping), $25
Wines by the bottle, $30-$60

HOW TO ORDER | Café Medina’s Table d’Hote To-Go dinner menu is offered Thursday through Saturday starting November 19 via exploretock.com/medinacafe, with delivery options coming soon via Uber Eats and DoorDash. Orders must be placed a minimum of one hour before pickup times starting at 5 p.m. Limited dine-in reservations for parties of two to six people are also available for Medina After Dark services.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
Café Medina Adds Table d’Hôte To-Go Option to ‘Medina After Dark’ Menu
We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

There are 0 comments

Downtown

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

8 Places
Scout List / Downtown

Scout List Vol. 571

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Popular

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside LB2, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Tea and Two Slices

On Demonizing Santa’s Elves and Dreading a Downtown Eastside Covid Explosion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr reflects on wearing masks and normal things to do on Friday nights.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Restaurant Launches New Winter Dishes and Reveals Special Holiday Menus

2 Places
Community News / East Vancouver

Here’s What’s Fresh at the Vancouver Winter Farmers Markets, November 21/22

Community News / Similkameen

What the Pros are Saying About TALUS, Corcelettes’ New Flagship Wine

Community News / Downtown

Enjoy Fall Roasts Now and Through the Holidays with ‘Hawksworth at Home’ Dinner Packages