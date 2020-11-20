Café Medina Adds Table d’Hôte To-Go Option to ‘Medina After Dark’ Menu

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Building on the success of its popular new ‘Medina After Dark’ dinner services, beloved downtown institution Café Medina is adding an evening Table d’Hote To-Go option for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their own home beginning this evening, Thursday, November 19.

Available for advance or same-day pre-order with pickup times beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the Medina After Dark takeout dinner menu offers a choice of four menu items for $62 per package plus tax and gratuity. Add-on items are also available, including a vegetarian menu for two option comprising two vegetable courses, Shakshuka and Hummus Pitryot for $62 as well as a comprehensive list of Mediterranean-inspired wines available by the bottle.

MEDINA AFTER DARK

TABLE D’HÔTE TO-GO MENU

$62 per package plus tax and gratuity

FIRST

Choice of two:

Roasted Carrots (raita, persillade, za’atar)

Charred Broccolini (tahini, sesame seeds)

Le Poulet (48-hour brined chicken drumsticks, preserved lemon aioli)

SECOND

Choice of one:

Harissa-Marinated Prawns (green lentils, tomato, rainbow chard, roasted fennel, yoghurt)

Le Thon (seared Albacore tuna, olive + caper salsa, avocado purée, preserved lemon)

Les Boulettes (lamb meatballs, tomato, raita)

THIRD

Choice of one:

Hummus Agneau (braised lamb leg, hummus, jus, pomegranate, flatbread)

Hummus Pitryot (roasted king oyster mushrooms, hummus, flatbread)

Le Porc (grilled pork loin, romesco, crispy potatoes)

OPTIONAL ADD-ONS:

Olives (rosemary, chili, lemon), $6

Charcuterie + Fromage (‘four quarters’ charcuterie,

Manchego, shallot mustard, house pickles, ciabatta), $18

Six-Pack of Frozen Waffles (includes choice of topping), $25

Wines by the bottle, $30-$60

HOW TO ORDER | Café Medina’s Table d’Hote To-Go dinner menu is offered Thursday through Saturday starting November 19 via exploretock.com/medinacafe, with delivery options coming soon via Uber Eats and DoorDash. Orders must be placed a minimum of one hour before pickup times starting at 5 p.m. Limited dine-in reservations for parties of two to six people are also available for Medina After Dark services.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.