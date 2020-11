The GOODS from EAT LOCAL

Vancouver, BC | The Vancouver Winter Farmers Markets are in full swing with an abundance of farm-fresh produce on offer from local farms and producers. This week’s top seasonal picks include:

fiesta squash

golden chanterelles

purple top turnips

sunchokes

Cesnok red garlic

honey crisp apples And more!

There are two weekly locations to choose from:

Farmer's Market at Hastings Park (PNE) Hastings Park (PNE) MAP