Bacchus Restaurant Launches New Winter Dishes and Reveals Special Holiday Menus

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Tucked inside the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa (845 Hornby Street), Bacchus Restaurant continues Relais & Châteaux’s delicious journeys campaign with the launch of a new winter menu and special Christmas meals by Executive Chef Montgomery Lau.

“The holiday season is one of our most magical times of the year,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “With the pandemic, we felt it was more important than ever to continue to provide our loyal guests with exquisite, European-inspired cuisine, paired with fresh, local, and regional ingredients. Our dining room and lounge are updated with all COVID-19 measures, but still retains the warmth and charm people have come to know and love.”

The new winter menu features a variety of soul-warming dishes, including a Seven Spice Crusted Albacore Tuna with cerignola olives, celery hearts, queen of almonds, and lemon balsamic; and Pan Seared Rougié Foie Gras & House Made Brioche to start with pineapple, pistachios as appetizers.

Guests can then follow with several hearty mains, such as the Slow Roasted Half Rack of Lamb with lyonnaise fingerling potatoes, sautéed broccolini, and buttered carrot emulsion; Pan Roasted Yarrow Meadows Duck Breast with pumpkin spätzle, brussel sprout fondue, golden beet, and cinnamon grape jus; or the vegan Winter Truffles & Wild Mushroom Risotto with hen of the woods, charred leeks, and parmigiano-reggiano.

Chef Lau’s Christmas meals are always a favourite and book-up quickly. This year, Bacchus is offering a three-course Christmas Day Brunch ($79 per person), and four-course Christmas Day Dinner ($159 per person with $50 wine pairing option). Menu highlights include a Roasted Turkey Roulade; Brant Lake Wagyu Beef Coulotte with Braised Boneless Beef Shank; and Traditional Christmas Pudding.

In addition, for those thinking ahead, guests can make reservations for New Year’s Eve, featuring an exclusive five-course meal ($159 per person) and wine pairings by sommelier Edward Sweetman ($60 per person) to ring in 2021.

“Although people cannot travel right now, as soon as they step foot inside Bacchus, our goal is to take them on a delicious, culinary journey,” adds Chef Lau. “This may be through our interpretation of dishes guests already love or dishes completely new to them. Either way, we want Bacchus to be a welcome escape from the every day.”

Guests can also enjoy live piano music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening.

Bacchus is currently open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner service, and Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at www.wedgewoodhotel.com/bacchus-restaurant.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.