Provence Marinaside’s December Wine Menu to Feature Rare Mission Hill ‘Oculus’

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | ‘Elegance’ and ‘celebration’ are the underlying themes for the next menu in the Monthly Wine Menu series this December at Provence Marinaside. Showcasing Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, December’s Wine menu features three of the winery’s most sophisticated wines – Legacy Perpetua Chardonnay 2018 and two vintages of Oculus including the very rare 2006 and the iconic 2014.

Provence Owner/Chef Jean Francis Quaglia and Chef de Cuisine Sheldon Maloff have created two special dishes to complement the wines – Seared Scallops (sweet corn velouté, bacon and chives) and Roast Duck Breast (with foie gras sauce). The dishes are unique to the Monthly Wine Menu and do not appear on Provence Marinaside’s regular menu.

Unlike previous Monthly Wine Menus where a single wine was paired with a course, December’s menu offers patrons the singular opportunity to experience two Oculus vintages with the Roast Duck Breast. “These wines, and especially the two Oculus vintages, are very rare. We are fortunate to have them in limited quantities,” says Provence Wine Director Joshua Carlson. “We wanted to mark the end of this horrible year with this Wine menu; presenting these special wines closes the year on just the right note of celebration.”

December’s Monthly Wine Menu contains a QR code so that guests can access more information on the winery and the featured wines.

December – Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Winemaker Perpetua: Corrie Krehbiel

Winemaker Oculus: Darryl Brooker

Two-course Menu $57/person

Two-course Wine Pairing $74/person

Two-course Petit Pour Pairing $40/person

First Course

Seared Scallops

Sweet corn velouté, bacon and chives

Mission Hill Legacy Perpetua Chardonnay 2018

$28/glass, $120 bottle

Harvested from four individual blocks on Mission Hill’s eastern Osoyoos and Naramata Ranch vineyard estates. Historic French Burgundian Dijon clones were used for this Chardonnay.

Tasting Notes

The fruit aromas are on the green apple and pear side of the spectrum. There are pronounced notes of butterscotch, nuttiness, and some spice. However the oak treatment is very well balanced. Brilliant acidity.

***

Second Course

Roast Duck Breast

hazelnuts, green beans, pommes fondants, foie gras sauce

Mission Hill Oculus 2006

$72/glass, $300/bottle

and

Mission Hill Oculus 2014

$52/glass, $215/bottle

These complex Oculus Bordeaux-style wines are the result of meticulous selection in the vineyard estate with grapes that have been specifically nurtured for this rare wine.

2006 Tasting Notes

Captivating aromas of black cherry fruit, dark chocolate and shaved vanilla bean lead the way for densely packed flavours of blackberries, plum, and bittersweet ganache. Deep, complex, intense and concentrated.

2014 Tasting Notes

Notes of brambleberry, bing cherry and dark plum are complemented by hints of tobacco and spice, all held together with great structure and concentration.

The December’s Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Menu is priced at $57 for the two-course food menu with the selected wine pairing available for an additional $74 for all three wines (petit pour is $40), or if you prefer, the wines can be purchased individually by the glass or bottle.

Say a not-so-fond farewell to 2020 and treat yourself to a tasteful evening of refined wines complemented by elegant dishes.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.