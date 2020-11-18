Community News / Downtown

Enjoy Fall Roasts Now and Through the Holidays with ‘Hawksworth at Home’ Dinner Packages

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | To help guests make the most of the approaching holiday season, Hawksworth Restaurant is excited to announce new Hawksworth at Home dinner packages – offering a plethora of options for a delicious take-home feast for individual households to enjoy.

“What better way to celebrate your nearest and dearest than with a roast dinner expertly prepared by our incredible culinary team,” says Scott Garrett, Hawksworth Restaurant Group Director of Operations. “Our goal is to make it as seamless as possible for guests to celebrate safely, making memories over fantastic food.”

Led by Head Chef Sylvain Assie under the guidance of Chef David Hawksworth, the innovative culinary team has created a customizable menu of items ready to serve, allowing guests complete flexibility this fall and into the holiday season, in the comfort of their own homes.

From November through to the new year (excluding December 21-26) guests can choose from the savoury Porchetta package ($400, 6 portions) – featuring porchetta with chestnut, roasted apple, celery, pork jus or the juicy Ribeye package ($568, 6 portions) – featuring prime rib with Brussels sprout, sauteéd mushroom, pickled cranberry, red wine jus. Both packages include nourishing Kale & Quinoa Salad with roasted squash and a champagne vinaigrette to start and a Dark Chocolate Fondant with burned orange compote and hazelnut for a sublime finish.

Succulent Sablefish ($52 per portion) and creamy Eggplant Parmigiana ($23 per portion) options are available to add on, as well as a selection of tempting hors d’oeuvres and platters, and for gatherings of less than six people a tender Traditional Red Wine Braised Shin of Beef ($57.50 per portion) main course is offered alongside the salad and dessert. Make the most of a festive evening with the Hot Toddy Cocktail Kit ($69, 6 drinks total) that includes Jameson Irish Whiskey, a jar of local honey, an assortment of herbs and spices and cinnamon sticks and dehydrated orange slices for garnish, or pair with a suggested Meyer Family Vineyards H’s Blend.

Hawkworth’s popular Turkey To-Go ($440, 6 portions) also returns December 21-26 featuring all the fixings: Turkey Roulade, traditional stuffing, pomme purée, Brussel sprouts with a spicy maple glaze, roasted squash, buttermilk and chive biscuits, gravy, cranberry sauce, with a kale salad and dark chocolate fondant for dessert.

Fall Roast and Holiday To-Go orders require 72 hours notice, and are available to order online. Turkey To-Go will be available to order in December.

Follow along on Instagram to get the latest updates on rotating menus, features and new dishes at Hawksworth Restaurant. Open everyday from 11:30am to 9:30pm – reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000, with pickup and delivery options also available to enjoy select Hawksworth dishes at home.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Community News

