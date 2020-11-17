We Want Some Hand Written Communications from Friends and Family

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Even in the best of years November isn’t the most uplifting of months. The trick – I’ve found – is to manufacture little moments of joy, both for yourself and for others. It doesn’t need to be complicated: a few reassuring words to a friend or family member can go a long way. That’s why I dig The Beautiful Project, a selection of cute and clever cards created by Vancouver artist Jeanette Ordas.

From tasteful “Be Safe. Be Kind. Be Calm.” postcards and colourful holiday greetings to frank (and decidedly 2020 applicable) “Fuck, Fuck, Fuck, Fuckety Fuck” and the “I Hate That You Live So Far Away From Me” cards, Jeanette has a knack for saying what I struggle to find the words for, and she pairs the messages with cheerful illustrations.

This is going to be a different holiday season, so roll with it. Visit The Beautiful Project to mix and match a set of perfect-for-you cards and get going on spreading some much needed love around.