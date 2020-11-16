Foreign Intelligence Briefs

Brilliant Advertisement Implores Young People to ‘Be Heroes’ by Not Leaving Their Couches

Portrait

In a new advertising campaign, the German government fast forwards to a future that sees an elderly man looking back to 2020 and the ‘sacrifices’ he and his contemporaries had to make during the pandemic. It’s pretty brilliant.

Here’s another from the same campaign…

There are 0 comments

