Brilliant Advertisement Implores Young People to ‘Be Heroes’ by Not Leaving Their Couches

In a new advertising campaign, the German government fast forwards to a future that sees an elderly man looking back to 2020 and the ‘sacrifices’ he and his contemporaries had to make during the pandemic. It’s pretty brilliant.
Here’s another from the same campaign…
"Laziness could save lives… and I was the master of that"
The third installment of the German government COVID public health adverts now with English subtitles#besondereHelden#SpecialHeroes#stayathome pic.twitter.com/V0TZwKNNhD
